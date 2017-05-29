1 dead, driver charged after Scio pedestrian-car accident

PETROLIA — A Scio man is facing a felony manslaughter charge following a fatal car-pedestrian accident on County Road 18.

New York State Police reported that at 12:29 a.m. Monday, they were called to County Road 18 in the town of Scio for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Troopers said a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Todd V. Gardner, 43, of Scio, was northbound when it struck a pedestrian, identified as Douglas R. Brauen, 37, of Wellsville. Brauen was injured but was alert and responsive when law enforcement arrived. He was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital to be treated for possible leg fractures, but during treatment he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Troopers said Gardner was under the influence of alcohol, and after he was taken to the Amity barracks he submitted to a breath test. That test resulted in a 0.11 percent blood alcohol content measurement, troopers said.

Following the investigation, Gardner was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, and driving while intoxicated. Gardner was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Troopers reported the investigation is ongoing.