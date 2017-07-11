102nd Allegany County firemen’s convention opens Wednesday

BOLIVAR — Bolivar will play host to the 102nd annual Volunteer Firemen’s Association Allegany County Convention this week.

Events run Wednesday through Saturday, beginning with the annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Bolivar-Richburg Middle-High School auditorium. Registration begins at 4 p.m. At the meeting, the firefighter of the year awards will be presented.

On Thursday, the annual waterball competition will be held on South Street in front of the Bolivar Fire Department. Waterball is a game of competing hose teams attempting to push a suspended ball along a cable to one of two goalposts. Firefighters will compete in one of three classes — in-county senior team, in-county junior team and out-of-county senior team.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., with a captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. and a 6:30 p.m. start of competition.

Friday will be the day for nozzle practice, with three classes competing in front of the fire hall. The competition starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will be the main event, with a truck rodeo starting at 10 a.m. at the Bolivar-Richburg bus garage on Wellsville Street. An OREO class for ambulance crews will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Truck judging will take place at 4 p.m., with a parade set for 7 p.m. Following the parade, Fineline will play from 9 p.m. to midnight, and awards for the parade will be presented at 10 p.m.