118th Annual Portville Alumni Banquet Awards Portville Youths and Alumni

OLEAN — The 118th annual Portville Alumni Banquet honored graduates young and old Friday with dinner and awards presented to various alumni of Portville Central School.

“The banquet brings everyone back home,” said Teresa Piccirillo, an organizer for the event. She said part of the draw was “seeing old classmates and remembering the town.”

The banquet program included scholarship presentations, a slideshow highlighting honor-year classes, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a short business meeting.

Piccirillo said that every award was significant,” but she was “really proud of the Senior and Junior Alumni Awards because they are what the Portville Alumni Association “work for.”

She said the alumni association has been selling T-shirts and setting up games and events, such as the one they have set up for today’s Heritage Day festival, as well as collecting donations so they can give the selected Senior and Junior of Portville Central School a scholarship award.

“I love to give out scholarships,” Piccirillo said.