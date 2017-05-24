12-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert scare, two teenage males charged with felonies

LYNDON — An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon ended with New York State Police finding a 12-year-old girl safe and charging two teenagers with felonies.

The girl and the two suspects, 18-year-old Joshua R. Monette and 16-year-old John D. Harvey, were found by troopers shortly after 4 p.m. at an abandoned house in Farmersville with a stolen vehicle.

Both Monette and Harvey have been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class C felonies; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. Monette was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

State police said in a press release Tuesday evening that the 12-year-old was linked to Monette through a recent arrest of disseminating indecent material to a minor.

The Amber Alert, issued around noon, stated the girl was abducted around 5 a.m. near Shady Lane in Lyndon. Police said at that time they believed Monette and Harvey were driving a stolen red Chevy Silverado pickup truck and in possession of handguns, and that Wilson was in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

The owner of the stolen truck reported a handgun was inside the vehicle and Monette’s father also reported a handgun missing from his residence.

State police said in the release that reports of stolen guns “combined with the previous encounters” led investigators to believe the incident was a possible child abduction and therefore required an Amber Alert. The initial report made to state police at 7:58 a.m. was for a 12-year-old female runaway.

State police said the three were taken into custody without incident. Both Monette and Harvey are being arraigned at Machias Town Court.

