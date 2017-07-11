$200K to boost ACCORD domestic violence aid

BELMONT — Allegany County service providers received a $200,000 boost on Thursday to help hundreds of domestic violence victims.

ACCORD Corp. was one of five programs to receive funds from the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, with a $200,000, two-year grant to help law enforcement and coordinate services for those who are victims of intimate partner violence.

On average, there are approximately 80 homicides in the state annually that are attributed to intimate partner violence.

While the county has only had “a handful” of homicides related to domestic violence in recent years, said Belinda Knight, ACCORD Community Operations Division director, hundreds of incidents of domestic violence are reported annually, with many more going unreported.

“We have a pretty rural population, so we in rural communities tend to have domestic violence commonly underreported,” Knight said.

Lots of things lead to that, she said, including upbringing might discourage reporting by victims, and fewer transportation options mean “rural residents are more geographically isolated,” she said.

But there are hundreds reported in Allegany County annually, with more than 500 domestic incident reports have been filed a year for the last three years.

“They’re pretty consistent around that 500 mark,” she said. “Yet ACCORD only served 122 victims and 14 children, and sexual assaults … 135 adult victims in that time period.

“With this grant, we’re hoping that number can be increased, because we know there are people who are being underserved or not served at all.”

The grant aims to fund a Risk Reduction Enhanced Response Pilot Program, which Knight said will help develop new policies and procedures for the county’s domestic violence response team, which monitors high-risk cases to aid the victim, track the perpetrator and work on policies to help future efforts.

“It’s our wish to put these policies in procedures in place so we can review all cases,” Knight said.

The focus, she said, will continue to be on high-risk cases involving strangulation, weapons and stalking.

“Strangulation is not choking — it’s just as bad as a weapon, if not worse,” Knight said.

Knight credited the partner agencies, from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and probation office, Cattaraugus Community Action — which serves as the county’s sexual assault services provider — area church groups and various health care agencies, for helping make the existing program successful.

“The coordinated community response we have in this rural, tight-knit community is phenomenal,” she said. “We know how to utilize our relationships, which is probably what made us competitive (for the grant).”

ACCORD was one of five agencies to receive funds, with Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, the Center for Safety and Change in Rockland County and the Westchester County Office for Women each receiving $200,000, while Arbor Development in Steuben County received $50,000. This is the third year the state has provided the funding to agencies, and the largest round to date. The agencies must provide a 20 percent match to the funding, and show they can sustain the imitative without further funds.

