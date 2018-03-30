$521 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

More than half a billion dollars is on the table in Friday night’s Mega Millions lotto drawing.

Interested in Lottery? Add Lottery as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Lottery news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Lottery Add Interest

The winning numbers, drawn at 11 p.m. on Friday, are 59-46-28-11-31 and a Megaball of 1.

No one has won the jackpot in two months.

This is the fourth time in the game’s history that the jackpot has exceeded $500 million. The prize is now worth $521 million, with a cash payout of $317 million before taxes.

The March 27 drawing numbers were 7-25-43-56-59 and the Megaball was 13. Two tickets in Illinois and New Jersey matched five of the numbers. Those ticket holders won $1 million each.

Emilie Richardson/ABC News The Mega Millions lotto drawing is up to $521 million, March 30, 2018.

“Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and Maryland Lottery gaming director, said in a press release. “Large jackpots like this one capture everyone’s attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for a while longer. But at the same time, we can’t wait to see someone win.”

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $656 million in March 2012. Three separate winners from Kansas, Maryland and Illinois shared the prize.