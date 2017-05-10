$645K grant to boost Allegany County indigent defense

BELMONT — Two-thirds of a million dollars from the state will help the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office provide counsel at arraignments for hundreds of clients.

Barbara J. Kelley, the county’s public defender, reported Monday the state Office of Indigent Legal Services has selected Allegany County to receive $645,000 over three years to hire at least two more employees and provide services.

“It is anticipated that the Public Defender’s Office will be hiring another attorney as well as an investigative social worker under the terms of the award,” Kelley said. “The grant application was written to fully fund the salaries, benefits and all related costs of these positions without the addition of county tax dollars.”

The grant will have to be accepted by the county Board of Legislators, who unanimously, if not without reservations of what happens to the positions after the grant runs out, approved the application in January.

According to Kelley, the grant aims to help cover the costs of compliance with a 2010 lawsuit, Hurrell-Harring v. New York, which was brought by 20 defendants in five counties demanding more state aid to indigent defense.

In October 2014, the state announced a settlement that provides the counties of Ontario, Schuyler, Suffolk, Onondaga and Washington with full funding for the indigent defense programs, including additional funding to keep attorneys’ caseloads in line with National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards recommendations.

One component of the settlement also included making sure there is counsel available at arraignment, which currently happens outside of business hours regularly at any of the dozens of town and village courts scattered around the county.

The Allegany County Public Defender’s Office handled almost 1,300 cases in 2016, including 850 criminal cases and 448 in Family Court. Almost 400 more cases were sent to outside agencies for counsel. In total, 1,701 applications for services were received by the office in 2016, with only 28 being found ineligible. In New York, eligibility for indigent defense is limited to those with income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level — or $29,700 for a one-person household in 2017.

Allegany County’s first public defender was appointed in 1965 following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Gideon v. Wainwright, with the court ruling that anyone accused of a crime who cannot pay for legal counsel must receive it from a court-appointed and government-paid attorney. In 1966, the Olean Times Herald reported the county expected to pay about $10,000 a year for the service, with no state assistance.

Now, according to figures presented at the Allegany County 2017 budget hearing in November, the county spends about $950,000 on indigent defense annually, with the state providing about $276,000. All told, about $678,000 is placed on county taxpayers, or about 2 percent of the property tax levy.

Across the state, Indigent Legal Services reported the estimated cost of indigent defense in 2015 was approximately $389 million.

The question on what level of government should cover indigent defense is not unique to New York. According to the American Bar Association, there is no national consensus on where the funding for indigent should come from.

In 23 states, indigent defense is funded entirely by the state. Only Pennsylvania places the entire cost on counties, while 18 states — including New York — place at least half of the costs on the counties.

In December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have shifted the cost of the program to the state. Cuomo cited a cost of about $800 million a year as his motivation, with the state also covering the costs of indigent representation in civil cases in front of family and surrogate courts, as well as other costs not directly associated with representing clients. Hoping to reign in costs, Cuomo sought to have the civil cases omitted from the bill.

The governor also noted the bill did not include a revenue stream, and accused legislators in an election year of “nothing more than a backdoor attempt to shift costs from the counties to state taxpayers.”

And for decades, New York officials have noted problems with the current system, from funding to how well the poor are defended in court.

In 2006, the Commission on the Future of Indigent Legal Services concluded that a system of county-operated and county-funded indigent defense services failed to satisfy the constitutional obligation to defend those who could not afford legal counsel. The commission also recommended the state pay for the services, instead of the counties. In 2010, the state created the Office of Indigent Legal Services in an attempt to improve indigent defense.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)