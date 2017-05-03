A-L reviews budget, $16.1M project

ALLEGANY — Reviews of Allegany-Limestone Central School District’s proposed 2017-18 budget as well as the proposed capital project plan prompted very few questions from those who attended Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The session opened with the reviews of the proposed $23.1 million budget for the upcoming school year as well as the proposed $16.1 million capital project that will provide numerous upgrades at the elementary and middle-high school campuses.

Dr. Karen Geelan, district superintendent, said the proposed budget, featuring a 1.2 percent increase from the 2016-17 budget, will have a tax levy of $7.39 million, a 1.68 percent decrease. Geelan said the financially responsible budget will provide as much or more services to students next year through enhanced programs, additional equipment and campus upgrades.

“At our elementary school for next year we’re increasing things and we’re replacing things” such as carpet, Geelan said. “We’ll also have more field trips than we’ve had in the past.”

In addition, elementary students will see enhanced science standards and more computer-based testing.

At the middle-high school, students will have more opportunities outside and inside the classroom, Geelan continued.

She said there will also be equipment replaced, including microscopes. In the athletic department, students will be offered increased safety standards through new and better equipment, Geelan added.

Technical upgrades will be seen at all grade levels in the district. For example, students in kindergarten through second grade will work on Chromebooks, while students in third through 12th grades will have laptop computers.

“We’re also purchasing 50 brand new, upgraded iPads,” she continued, noting new and improved 3D printers have also been purchased for the district.

Geelan said all teaching positions will be maintained, as there will be no teacher retirements. A classroom will be added in the elementary school.

Geelan said the budget will include the purchase of four new buses. The transportation schedule for all grade levels is not expected to change next school year.

REVIEWING THE $16.1 million capital project, Geelan stressed the project will not impact school district budgets, as 74 percent of the funds will be reimbursed by state building aid.

She said $3 million in capital reserve funds also have been set aside by the district for the project. Additional funds will be provided by EXCEL building aid and Smart Schools Bond Act monies.

The project, which calls for a variety of improvements and safety upgrades at the elementary and middle-high school campuses, is expected to begin in the spring of 2019 and completed in 2020. Geelan and project managers said additional funds have been factored into the budget to allow for inflationary hikes.

“These weren’t just things we thought of or pulled out the air,” she said. “Remember that we had a building condition survey that is done in every public school district in New York state every five years.”

District residents are encouraged to vote on the budget and the capital project proposals from noon to 9 p.m. May 16 in the gym foyer near the district offices in the middle-high school building. School board incumbents Diana Maguire and Jay King will also run unopposed for two five-year seats.

