Abandoned trailer fire in Wirt results in two injuries

WIRT — Two members of the Richburg Fire Department were reported injured in a structure fire on Blaine Road on Sunday night.

Several agencies responded to a call of a fire at an abandoned trailer at 7:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined

A 55-year-old male patient was transported from the scene to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation treatment and was released, according to officials from Bolivar Fire Department. A 36-year-old male was also transported to Olean from the scene with difficulty breathing and chest pain. He had not been released at press time.

Bolivar, Richburg, Allentown, Clarksville and Friendship fire departments responded to the fire, with Scio Fire Department assisting.

Agencies were back in service around 10:35 p.m., according to officials from Richburg Fire Department.