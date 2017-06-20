Advisory committee formed for North Union gardens

OLEAN — City officials hope to get the public’s thoughts on the plant life on North Union Street.

Mayor Bill Aiello announced Monday he is forming an advisory committee regarding the North Union Street gardens and is looking for volunteers.

“A number of residents have made suggestions and comments about the plantings along our new street and I’m listening,” Mayor Aiello said. “We all want the street to be beautiful, we all want the ambiance of the street to bring in patrons for our businesses and most of all we want residents to walk through the district and enjoy the relaxing environment that the gardens add to the street.”

As part of the $8.85 million North Union Street overhaul, officials began planting a variety of wild shrubs, grasses and flowers in “gardens” near storm drains.

Funding for the plantings came from a $865,000 Green Innovation Grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation “to integrate green infrastructure, including stormwater street trees, bioretention, porous pavement, and rain garden, into the roadway reconstruction project and set the bar for greener streetscape design,” according to the corporation.

Other benefits claimed by the corporation include increasing property values, improving air quality, Sequestering carbon and other greenhouse gases and reducing the urban heat “island” effect, where a city’s temperature will be higher than a nearby rural area due to pavement retaining heat after sunset.

“Before our region was developed, forests and open spaces absorbed rainwater,” states the city’s report on the project published this month. “As we built cities and towns and added hard surfaces, the amount and rate of rainwater runoff (also known as stormwater) entering rivers and stormwater pipes increased significantly. That rainwater also picks up pollutants as it flows across impervious areas. If not properly managed, rainwater can carry pollutants to rivers, erode and flood river banks or overload the storm sewer system.

“Sustainable stormwater facilities (i.e. Low Impact Development-LID) attempt to mimic the natural water cycle. They function to slow and reduce the amount of stormwater that enters rivers and pipes as well as filter pollutants to protect our infrastructure and watersheds.”

The report states the city has a “unique opportunity” to contribute to sustainable storm runoff management, which has been a problem for the city for years.

The city’s wastewater treatment plant is nearing completion of a $23.25 million upgrade to bring it into compliance with an agreement to follow state environmental requirements. Also part of the requirements include limiting storm runoff from entering the sanitary sewer system and finding ways to reduce runoff.

Olean residents who are interested in joining the committee may call 376-5615.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)