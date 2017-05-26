After first budget proposal struck down, Hinsdale Central School District preps for revote

HINSDALE — Hinsdale Central School District will present a slightly smaller budget with a smaller property tax levy increase than the budget struck down by voters last week.

The district’s Board of Education agreed Wednesday night to take a second shot at passing a budget for the 2017-18 school year, as opposed to adopting a contingency budget outright. If residents vote down the revised budget during a June 20 revote, the district will be forced to adopt a contingency budget for next school year.

The small, single-building district with approximately 450 students was the only district throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties to not pass its budget May 16.

The revised budget proposal of $9,719,565 is a 0.53 percent increase from this school year — a slight decrease from the nixed $9,750,912 proposal that was a 0.85 percent increase from this school year. The revised proposal will also call for a tax levy increase of just 0.55 percent after the first proposal called for a 2.22 percent increase.

While the original budget proposal reflected fears of losing about $39,000 in Title II, Part A funding, district officials said Wednesday they’ve learned from the New York State Education Department that the federal funding for professional development will be phased out over time as opposed to cut at once.

“We felt we were conservative before but we did the best with the information we had,” said Superintendent Larry Ljungberg. “Title II A came back to us and we were able to do that and some other cuts and even lower it further.”

After residents narrowly voted down the district’s first proposal, 97 to 93, Ljungberg expressed concern some residents confused the annual budget vote with a second capital project vote. Residents in April voted down the district’s $6.8 million capital project, which included the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school for the construction of an athletic complex.

In budget vote exit poll surveys, which the board reviewed Wednesday, several residents complained about the capital project. One resident wrote, “I believe the attempt to purchase the adjoining pond/swamp/wetland is a big mistake and very unreasonable to taxpayers. I believe the present athletic fields are satisfactory for the number of teams, athletes and spectators that participate in the district.”

Ljungberg said, “We’re going to be very clear and explicit in explaining ourselves, and we want to make sure we separate the annual operating budget from the capital project,”

The superintendent admitted the two votes may have been held too close together, and in the future the district will hold a capital project vote the same day or after an annual budget vote.

While the board is still mulling over a revised capital project vote this fall, Ljungberg said those talks have been pushed to the back burner after the budget was voted down.

“We really put that on hold because we got to get (the budget) passed because this is the bread and butter of how we run our school,” he said.

The contingency budget, which the district will have to adopt if residents vote down the revised budget proposal next month, would be a $9.65 million budget — a 0.15 percent decrease from this school year. The tax levy would also be decreased by 0.29 percent.

However, district officials warn the contingency budget provides less flexibility than a regular budget. Business Administrator Jennifer Jaquith noted that while the district was able to fix a ventilation issue in its kitchen a few years ago by using cash from an emergency fund, the district would be unable to do so under a contingency budget.

“If we go to a contingent, it has restrictions, which could possibly impede the quality of education for the students,” Ljungberg said.

The revote will take place from noon to 8 p.m. June 20 in the school lobby.

