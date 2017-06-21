Aldermen mull frequency of rental inspections

OLEAN – The city’s aldermen have come to a general consensus that in order to fight blighted rental properties, regular inspections need to be performed.

But how often should they be done?

Aldermen in a meeting of the public safety committee discussed several options on Tuesday, with the aldermen planning to make a decision at the next meeting.

Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, recommended rating properties with letter grades, with properties rated in better condition to be inspected at longer intervals. As an example, she said an “A” property might go 10 years, a “B” property five years, a “C” property three years and a “D” property — which would be a property in poor, but livable condition — would be inspected annually.

“I want to make it as non-discriminatory as possible,” Andreano said.

Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, recommended avoiding such issues by requiring inspections of all rental properties every three years.

His proposed timetable is similar to that in place in Cohoes, an Albany County city with around 16,000 residents, according to the latest Census data. The city has required rental inspections every three years since 2002, and the city’s website reports the inspections take about 30 minutes to complete. Inspections in Cohoes are $40 with a free re-inspection if the property fails, and $25 if additional inspections are required.

“I’m fine with every three years at $25 an inspection — that way there’s no games.” Gonzalez said.

In response to Andreano’s proposal, Gonzalez said he preferred an across-the-board set rate that isn’t open to interpretation and still requires inspections on a regular basis.

“I’m worried … we could be creating a system that could be manipulated. Now, they’re off the hook for 10 years, and they don’t have to do anything for the next eight,” he said, adding he was also worried that rating the properties could be left open to interpretation.

Andreano said treating all landlords the same could make good landlords do the bare minimum to pass.

“What is the incentive to be a good landlord?” Andreano said.

Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, who introduced the inspection law, said that the law would “raise what the minimum standard for a landlord” is, and that would help fight blight.

“Then a landlord might as well come down to a ‘C,’ they might as well,”Andreano said.

Gonzalez said the incentive would come from the free market.

“What’s the incentive to raise the quality of the property? They can charge the most rent for the best property,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not here to facilitate landlords — we’re trying to make Olean a better place to live. This is a mechanism to do that.”

Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, said he has heard from some landlords that if they have properties that cannot pass inspections, they will let them go for taxes.

“That’s what several other landlords have said to me — they’ll walk away,” Andreano said.

Gonzalez said those properties could then be bought by someone who will invest in them.

“If they want to walk away from a viable business out of spite, I’m glad to see them let it go (to someone else) over a $25 fee,” Gonzalez said.

Inspecting the 3,100 rental units in the city, according to the code enforcement office, would require additional manpower. Gonzalez and others said if a three-year inspection cycle were brought forward, about 1,000 would be done a year — or about four a day.

Dougherty noted the city only this year stopped funding two code enforcement positions in the fire department, and the city could fill the vacancies and use the inspection charges to help offset the increased cost.

“I don’t want to make a nickel on this project,” Gonzalez said, adding he hopes to set the inspection price at a level that will pay for the city’s expense and no more. “I want to do the right thing.”

Setting up a schedule is also an issue still undecided. Dougherty recommended either a lottery system be put in place, or allow landlords to volunteer for the first two years at a discount.

Mayor Bill Aiello took it a step further for the first landlords to volunteer.

“I think it makes sense for the 1,000 (unit inspections) the first year should be free, but after that, it should be charged the fee,” Aiello said.

Further discussions are scheduled for the next committee meeting in July.

