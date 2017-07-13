Allegany County Court: Hornell man sentenced for drunken driving with juvenile in car

BELMONT — A Hornell man was sentenced in Allegany County Court Tuesday for drunken driving with a 13-year-old in the car.

James M. Wheeler, 59, was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge, three years of an ignition interlock device and had his license revoked for one year for aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday.

He had faced two counts of aggravated DWI with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred April 23, 2016, in Birdsall.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Thomas Brown.

IN ANOTHER CASE:

• Dana J. Strawser, 30, of 157 Evans Ave., Bolivar, was sentenced Monday to 60 days of weekends in jail, three years probation and a three-year order of protection for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. On Dec. 16, in Bolivar, Strawser violated an order of protection and damaged the personal property of another person.