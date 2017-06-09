Allegany County Court report: Wellsville woman sentenced for crashing into liquor store while drunk

BELMONT — A Wellsville woman was sentenced Thursday in Allegany County Court for drinking drunk, crashing into a liquor store and fleeing the scene.

Barbara A. Bailey, 52, of 4315 Stevens Court, Wellsville, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Bailey pleaded guilty Thursday.

On Feb. 19, Bailey crashed her vehicle into the front of Park Plaza Liquor Store in Wellsville.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Thomas Brown.