Allegany County sales tax revenues continue up in May

BELMONT — Almost five months into the year, Allegany County officials are cautiously optimistic that sales tax revenues will stay on the rebound after two off years.

Through May 15, the county received $6.57 million, up about $66,000 from the same period of 2016 — about 1 percent — according to the county treasurer’s office report. For the May payments, which include taxes collected in April, the county received $1.4 million, up about $24,000 over May 2016. The county received $1.91 million in April.

The office also calculated if the rate of increase stays consistent for the next three quarters, the county could see $19.48 million in sales tax receipts, making it the first time in three years the county received more than budgeted. That projected figure rose about $30,000 since mid-April.

In 2016, sales tax revenues came in about $750,000 shy of the budgeted $20 million. It was the second-straight year for lower revenues.

Officials connected the decline in sales tax revenue over the past two years to lower fuel prices, which have also handcuffed the county’s manufacturing sector — much of which serves the oil and gas industries. Looking back on the lower collections, officials chose to decreased the sales tax revenue line in the 2017 budget to $18.75 million.

The American Automobile Association reported Monday that fuel prices average $2.50 a gallon in New York — far below the $4.31 reported in 2008, but higher than in 2015, when prices barely reached above $2 a gallon.

Sales tax revenues continue to be bolstered by the additional 1.5 percent tax collected by the county, which is up for reauthorization this year. Roughly $467,000 of the funds received in May came from the additional 1.5 percent the county collects, which expires this year.

Legislators voted in February on the first resolution to authorize the additional 1.5 percent sales tax rate through November 2021, with legislators voting 10-3 to ask the county’s delegates in the State Legislature to sponsor bills to that effect. Legislators voted again April 10 on a second resolution backing a state bill to extend the rate until 2019. A final resolution will be needed to accept the new rate if the bill is signed by the governor.

The state levies a sales tax of 4 percent, while counties have a base-level rate of 3 percent, for 7 percent in total. Most counties have successfully pushed for laws granting the ability to levy at least an additional 1 percent.

The county rate was implemented at 2 percent in 1968, rising to 3 percent in 1976 and again to 4 percent in 1986. In 2004, a state law granted the county a 4.5 percent rate, bringing overall sales taxes to 8.5 percent. The law covering Allegany County, which has been renewed every two years since 2004, expires in November.

The New York counties bordering Allegany County — Cattaraugus, Livingston, Steuben and Wyoming — have rates of 8 percent. Only a few of the state’s counties have tax rates lower than 8 percent, with Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties each sitting at 7 percent.

Lowering the rate is a semi-annual proposition. In 2015, two legislators proposed lowering the rate to 1.35 percent, but the loss of $700,000 left other legislators cold and the proposal was defeated.

Legislators in favor of the renewal noted that the county is at 92.45 percent of its constitutional real estate tax limit. Article VIII of the state’s constitution limits municipalities to keep the tax levy below 7 percent of the total assessment value of the municipality.

And without the additional $6.43 million received in 2016 — more than 12 percent of sales tax revenue and about 5 percent of the county’s operating budget for the year — legislators feared that the lost revenue could require the county to use reserves to balance the budget as the 2011 property tax cap would limit raising that much extra from property owners.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)