Allegany County shared services panel to meet Wednesday

BELMONT — Despite scant directions, legislative hurdles and ever-present state mandates, locals will convene a meeting next week to iron out new shared services opportunities.

The first County-Wide Shared Services Initiative meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Belmont BOCES Career and Technical Education Center, 5536 County Road 48, and will be led by Allegany County Administrator Tim Boyde.

“Cautiously optimistic is a good way to put it,” Boyde said of his feelings on the initiative. “It has the potential to be positive with meaningful savings.”

The initiative, included in the enacted 2017-18 state budget, requires county officials to develop localized plans to reduce property taxes by:

the elimination of duplicative services;

shared services, such as joint purchasing, shared highway equipment, shared storage facilities, shared plowing services, and energy and insurance purchasing cooperatives;

reduction in back office administrative overhead; and

better coordination of services.

Boyde said that there is room for local shared services improvement, but with state mandated expenses not being touched in the budget, the focus should be on the state to act more aggressively to cut taxes.

“It’s a good fireside chat… but when nothing happens at the local level it doesn’t hurt the legislature, the governor, but back to the local officials,” Boyde said, adding the initiative does nothing to stop unfunded mandates, like the $3.4 million from the county’s coffers that have gone into Medicaid expenses to date this year while other states don’t shift that cost to counties.

Property taxes are the largest tax burden to the New York taxpayer, according to the Department of State, with the typical taxpayer paying 2.5 times more in property taxes than in income taxes.

It’s not the first time in recent memory the state has passed legislation to stem the rising tide of property taxes.

The 2011 property tax cap limits how far municipalities can raise the property tax levy under a formula. As a base, the formula uses a rate of two percent — where the cap gets its misnomer as “the two-percent tax cap” — or the annual change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower. However, the rate has been as low as 0.12 percent, and with calculations varying based on other factors, a few municipalities have seen tax caps requiring a decrease in tax levy.

Even before the tax cap, local government leaders had not been sitting on their hands out of necessity.

“I believe that there is a well-established pattern in documented shared services between the county and towns and villages,” Boyde said, adding from equipment purchases to pooled bids, from insurance to combined 911 dispatching, shared services have a long history in Allegany County.

But there’s a problem.

“They will not give consideration for actions or activities already taken — you get no credit for doing the right thing previously,” he said, adding everything presented has to be new for the parties involved.

While not all the requirements of the final proposal are known yet, the makeup of the shared services panel is straightforward

The panel must be made up of Boyde and all mayors and town supervisors of the county, and school districts, BOCES or special improvement districts interested in sharing services are invited to participate and vote on the plan.

The leadership panel will not be the only ones solicited for ideas and feedback. At least four public discussions on the plan are required. All panel meetings are under the purview of the state Open Meeting Law and are open to the public. The panel will also have to stay in regular contact with collective bargaining units that may be affected by any shared services.

But work needs to begin soon, as deadlines are approaching quickly.

By Aug. 1, Boyde needs to submit a plan created by the committee to the county Board of Legislators for review. By Sept. 15, three public hearings must be held and the panel needs to vote on the final plan. A public presentation of the completed plan must be given by Oct. 15.

The big question is how big to go with the plan.

The legislation pushes for a plan to be in place by the end of the summer with the state matching savings accrued in 2018, but there are provisions to allow a county to work on the plan through 2018, with the state offering to match savings accrued in 2019.

“Maybe this year we put a plan together and get $10,000, or do we put together a (larger) plan for next year and get $100,000?” Boyde said. “We should be looking at maximizing the savings.”

Even with suggestions from the state, Boyde said there is much that cannot be done locally due to the way municipalities are set up under state law.

Boyde said state law limits local authority on many areas, like merging municipalities, establishing district courts from town and village courts, or combining assessment services with other municipalities.

For more information and to RSVP, email adamsjm@alleganyco.com or call (585) 268-9217.