Allegany County smoking age law tabled in committee

BELMONT — A bill that would raise the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 was tabled in committee Wednesday for future discussion, with many legislators speaking against the change at the local level.

The proposal, which was approved unanimously by the county Board of Health, was set aside by the county’s human services committee after lawmakers could not come to consensus on the measure.

Legislator Judy Hopkins, who introduced the law, said she believes the law would have an effect on the number of young people who start smoking.

“It is not meant to raise the price of cigarettes, it’s not meant to penalize retailers,” she said, adding the target is children. “The human brain still develops to age 25.”

A 2015 report of the Institute of Medicine, a division of the National Academy of Sciences, reported that raising the age to 21 could make a major dent in adolescents smoking.

“The IOM committee makes conclusions about likely public health outcomes of raising the (minimum legal age of access) for tobacco products. Overall, in the absence of transformative changes in the tobacco market, social norms and attitudes, or in the knowledge of patterns and causes of tobacco use, the committee is reasonably confident that raising the MLA will reduce tobacco use initiation, particularly among adolescents 15 to 17 years of age; improve the health of Americans across the lifespan; and save lives,” the report states.

Jon Chaffee of Partners for Prevention in Allegany County said that of the three counties he has worked with, only Allegany County has not passed a law to raise the age.

“We’ll get to them again,” Chaffee said, adding he was disappointed in the lack of progress by the committee.

Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a local law in September to raise the age from 18 to 21, with those in favor claiming the law would make cigarettes harder to access by younger children and would lower smoking-related diseases, like lung cancer, which make up a large portion of the county’s Medicaid costs. Opponents claimed those between 18 and 20 have a right to make their own decisions, and raising the age would not make it harder for children to start smoking.

Around 200 municipalities and the state of California have set 21 as the age limit, while Alabama and Alaska prohibit those under age 19 from buying tobacco products. Cattaraugus County joined New York City and Suffolk, Albany, Schenectady, Chautauqua and Cortland counties with its limit, while Tompkins County approved a law setting 21 as the limit in May.

Several legislators, like Dwight Fanton, R-Willing, said they would only support the law if a provision is added to allow active military personnel ages 18 to 20 to still buy tobacco products.

Other legislators, led by Tim O’Grady, R-Wellsville, expressed concerns that the age should be raised at the state level.

“My issue is with the county passing a law that has traditionally been the state’s jurisdiction,” he said. “I would rather see us go forward with a resolution asking the state to move forward, changing the age to 21 statewide.”

At the state level, a bill passed the Senate’s health committee in April, and could be brought up before the end of the 2017 legislative session this month. Similar legislation has failed to garner support in the Assembly and Senate in past years.

But it’s unlikely the state will act this year, Chaffee said.

“Just like the Clean Indoor Air Act, the state didn’t pass it until the majority of counties passed this law, and that’s what we’ve been told by our elected representatives” Chaffee said, adding he was told it would likely be the case with this law by state Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean, who is the third-ranking Republican in the Senate.

“But you don’t have a crystal ball,” said Majority Leader Mike Healy, R-Belmont.

Some legislators said that the county’s authority to lower the age of sale would do little to lower smoking rates.

“Anything we do here is a tease,” said Legislator Karl Graves, R-Wellsville. “I’m hearing parents — parents — buy them for their child.”

Graves said that the Seneca Nation of Indians would have to be on board with honoring the law in order to stop the flow of tobacco to children.

“Go around the schools and look at the butts on the ground — they’re not Marlboros, they’re not Camels or Winston’s, they’re Senecas,” Graves said, referring to a brand sold exclusively on reservations like the one at Oil Springs.

Proponents note that Allegany County’s smoking and lung cancer rates are higher than the state and national averages, according to the state Department of Health. In Allegany County, 25.9 percent of adults smoke, compared to 18.1 percent statewide. As far as lung cancer goes, 79.4 men per 100,000 have been diagnosed with lung cancer, while 63.8 per 100,000 women have. Statewide, 75.8 per 100,000 men and 53.9 per 100,000 women have been diagnosed.

And those cases have a high financial cost, even on Allegany County taxpayers.

According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, about 37 percent of Medicaid recipients smoke, and smoking-related illness treatments account for about $22 billion a year, or 11 percent of Medicaid expenditures.

Medicaid expenses cost Allegany County taxpayers more than $10 million a year, or about a third of the county’s $30.37 million property tax levy for 2017. A reduction of the smoking-related care costs could save taxpayers more than $1 million a year — possibly more, as the county has higher rates of smoking and smoking-related medical conditions than the national average.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)