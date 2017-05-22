Allegany Couny Court report: Wellsville man sentenced for damaging cop car

BELMONT — A Wellsville man has been sentenced to time in jail for allegedly crashing into a police vehicle.

Kelly L. Baker, 47, of 2020 State Route 19, was sentenced Thursday in Allegany County Court to four months in jail and five years probation for third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported Monday. Baker pleaded guilty to the charge May 10 after originally being charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony.

On Feb. 3 in Wellsville, Baker allegedly intentionally struck a Hornell Police Department marked patrol vehicle with his own vehicle.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Thomas Brown.

IN OTHER CASES:

• Charles R. Sona, 46, of 48 Pleasant St., Wellsville, was sentenced to a year in jail and an $875 restitution free for second-degree forgery, a class D felony. Sona pleaded guilty to the charge March 23, and had also been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

On Oct. 18 in Wellsville, Sona allegedly stole a credit card and forged a signature to buy prepaid cards at Kmart. The sentenced was handed down by Judge Thomas Brown.