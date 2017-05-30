Allegany remembers its fallen

ALLEGANY — For many at Monday’s Memorial Day parade, the names engraved on the Veterans’ Memorial outside Allegany Town Hall are much more than names.

They are husbands, brothers, sons and friends.

Veterans — including those from Allegany who died in service to their country and are now honored on the town’s memorial monument — were remembered by the Allegany American Legion, Allegany Volunteer Fire Department, Allegany-Limestone High School band, local Boy Scout troops and community at the town’s annual Memorial Day parade and services.

“There’s been so many heroes from the area,” said Allegany American Legion Commander David Howard, a Vietnam War veteran. “We need to remember them not only on Memorial Day but every day of the year.”

Matthew Rado, an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran and Allegany High School graduate, again served as keynote speaker. Rado spoke about several veterans honored on the monument, including his close childhood friend, Staff Sgt. Michael Clemens, who was killed in action on Jan. 29, 2004, in Afghanistan. Rado, who was also serving in Afghanistan at the time, said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about his friend.

“For me it’s made Memorial Day all the more personal and meaningful to know that these men and women were not just names, but family and friends to people such as ourselves from big cities to small towns and villages across the nation,” he said.

Monday also made Jim Rockey, Allegany American Legion chaplain and U.S. Army veteran, think about friends who never made it home.

Rockey was just 18 when he fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, a historic Korean War battle in which approximately 120,000 Chinese troops surrounded about 15,000 U.S. troops and another 15,000 United Nations troops. The allies suffered nearly 18,000 casualties in the two-week battle fought in freezing temperatures, while the Chinese forces suffered more than 40,000 casualties. Many Americans were never found.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. The ones I pray for are the ones that are still at the Chosin Reservoir,” Rockey said. “We were only 17- and 18-year-olds fighting the war.”

The turnout at Monday’s parade was much appreciated by Rockey, who said he’s often humbled by Allegany’s support for veterans. Some of those community members attended a luncheon, sponsored by the legion and the Allegany Engine Company and held at legion headquarters, following the parade.

“Yes, we gather together and we have a nice meal, but we still remember those who’ve gone before us,” Rockey said.

Rado said while some think Memorial Day is not meant for parties and barbecuing, he somewhat disagrees.

“Our loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice would want us to carry on with our lives, living them to the fullest, but I also know they would never want to be forgotten,” he told the crowd at the parade. “Do celebrate Memorial Day. Do have cookouts and beverages. But I also ask each and every one of you to take a moment and, in your own way, remember the reasons why we celebrate.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)