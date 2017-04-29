Allegany Vietnam veteran to join son in biking to Washington, D.C.

ALLEGANY — Dick Anderson’s youngest son, Cortney, certainly surprised him with his birthday present this year.

The 41-year-old son from Salt Lake City sent his father, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, a link to an ABC News story detailing of his plans to bicycle from Utah to the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., in honor of America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“Break it gently to Mom,” Cortney added.

Later, when they spoke, Cortney told his father, “This is your birthday present. I’m going to ride in honor of those POW/MIAs for (you).”

Then Dick Anderson surprised his son right back, telling him he’d meet him in St. Louis and ride with him to the Vietnam Wall.

Anderson traded in his two bicycles for a touring bike from Upcycle in Olean, which he picked up Thursday. He and his wife, Lee, are leaving their Allegany home by car on Monday to meet up with Courtney somewhere in Missouri.

“My wife and I are going to Missouri to meet up with Cortney and see how many miles this old Marine has left in him on a bicycle,” Anderson said.

“He’s getting close to St. Louis,” he said Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Olean’s War Veterans Park. “We’re planning on meeting up with him on Wednesday east of St. Louis,” Anderson added his wife would be “scouting ahead for us in the car” in case the pair need anything.

“It’s still about 1,000 miles to Washington, D.C.,” said Anderson, who along with a group of other other Vietnam vets began to push for an accounting of American prisoners of war and those missing in action back in the early 1980s. Other local veterans included Wally Harrier, Kevin Collins and Charles Putt.

Shortly after Anderson became involved, he was asked to speak at the first POW/MIA Conference in Los Angeles. There were similar local groups popping up across the country. The movement grew and POW/MIA flags fly almost everywhere the U.S. flag flies.

Anderson was a teacher at Portville Central School at the time. He retired from there in 2004 after 32 years with the district.

Anderson was a second lieutenant platoon commander with India Company, a rifle infantryman with 3rd Battalion, First Marine Division. He was in Vietnam 30 days after he graduated from SUNY Brockport.

He still grows emotional when talking about soldiers under his command who died there.

“Most of them were just teenagers,” he said.

He said the feeling that had upset him and other veterans was “the government leaving these guys behind,” Anderson said.

“Hey,” he said, “there’s guys left — not just in Vietnam, but Korea and World War II. We asked ourselves what we could do.”

Local Vietnam veterans visited the Washington embassies of Cambodia and Laos, asking what it would take to free one or more POWs.

“This was what we came up with — Project Recovery,” Anderson said. “We offered to build them something for just one live POW. We even talked to the North Vietnamese at the U.N.”

Anderson said he and others were disheartened when President Richard Nixon went on television to declare all live servicemen are now home.

Anderson still wears two POW bracelets. One is for Col. Charles Shelton, the first live POW known to be shot down over North Vietnam in 1965. The other is for Kelly Patterson, an A-6 Intruder weapons officer shot down along with pilot Eugene “Red” McDaniels. Both survived the crash of their plane and were POWs. Only McDaniels was among the POWs returned to this country, Anderson said.

Cortney and his older brother, Christopher, grew up with their father’s determination over the POW/MIA issue. “They never knew their dad not being involved with the POW/MIA issue,” Anderson said.

“He just decided to do this out of the blue,” Anderson said. “He knew we would drive to the Vietnam Wall all the time.”

Anderson said he and Lee have sat by the Lincoln Memorial on Memorial Day to watch Rolling Thunder, 200,000 motorcyclists — Vietnam veterans and their supporters — coming across the bridge into the District of Columbia.

Cortney, who flips houses for a living in Salt Lake City, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the motels on the way to Washington, D.C. Anderson added excess funds will be donated to Rolling Thunder.

“Crazy? Maybe,” Anderson said of Cortney’s decision. “But I’m real proud of my son riding for the POW/MIA that America’s government officials abandoned,” Anderson said.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)