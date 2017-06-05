Alumni rekindle strong bond with St. Bonaventure at reunion weekend

ST. BONAVENTURE — Ask St. Bonaventure University graduates to describe their alma mater and — regardless whether they’re the Class of 1967 or the Class of 2007 — you’ll probably hear a similar sentiment.

They talk about the small Franciscan university’s close community — where saying hello to everyone you walk past is not just a courtesy, but a requirement. They gush over the campus scenery, like the sprawling green lawns and surrounding Enchanted Mountains. They may even tell you the exact spot on campus where they met their future spouse.

“We always say, ‘Those that understand, no explanation is necessary,’” said Ian Coyle, a 2002 graduate who met his wife, Cassie, while they were both students at the university. “For those that don’t understand, no explanation is possible.’”

Some 900 St. Bonaventure graduates felt nostalgia and other warm feelings about their college days rush back to them this past weekend during the university’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend. The university held dinners, social gatherings, tours and a meet-and-greet with new president Dr. Dennis DePerro before wrapping up the weekend on Sunday with a Mass in the University Chapel.

For St. Bonaventure alumni and journalism professors Richard and Anne Lee, who married in 1977 at the University Chapel, the weekend was chance to see old friends who’ve left the area. The Lees once left the area, too, as they lived in New Jersey for 34 years. Yet when it came time to think about where they wanted to end their careers and eventually retire, they felt compelled to return to their alma mater. They both landed jobs at the university in 2011.

“My sister went to school with me. … One of my sisters-in-law said, ‘There was always that connection you two had that other people who went to colleges don’t have. You have a real love for your school,’” said Anne Lee, Class of ’76, and assistant director of the Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program.

The Lees can attest that that love spreads across the country. Richard Lee, Class of ’75, and director of the graduate program in Integrated Marketing Communications, recalled running into a fellow alumnus while helping his and Anne’s daughter move out of a Hoboken, N.J. apartment.

“I had a St. Bonaventure sweatshirt on … and a guy stops me and he says, ‘Oh, I went to St. Bonaventure.’ And we started talking and he said, ‘Oh, well, what are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘I’m helping my daughter move out of her apartment.’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m not doing anything for the next hour, I’ll help you,’” Richard Lee said. “Total stranger, but we had that Bonaventure connection.”

Don and Jean Schroeder, who graduated in 1967 and 1969, respectively, proudly sport St. Bonaventure stickers on their car even though they now live in Alamo, Calif. On Saturday afternoon they stood outside the Friedsam Memorial Library, where they first met some 50 years before.

They stood there enjoying the nice weather with their old friends, Bob Kane and Frank Casale, both Class of ’67 graduates, as well as Kane’s wife, Mary Jean, and Casale’s wife, Gloria. The friends, now all living in different parts of the country, attend the reunion every five years.

The strong sense of community is not lost on Mary Jean Kane and Gloria Casale, even though they never attended St. Bonaventure.

“We came here the first time for (Frank’s) 35th reunion and I met all these lovely people,” Gloria Casale said. “And the next time we came back was the 40th, and I felt like I was having a reunion myself with all the wives.”

Kane, Casale and the Schroeders recall the excitement of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball games and dances at Gargoyle Park in Olean, but more than anything they remember the impact the university left on them as people.

During orientation, seniors told freshmen they had to say hello to everyone they saw on campus.

“Even if you were a shy girl that did not want to talk to anybody or make eye contact with anybody,” Jean Schroeder said. “So, that spirit, you were almost forced into it to embrace all the goodness of our school.”

For Frank Casale, the St. Bonaventure community got him through some difficult times his freshman year, including the death of his father.

“The education I received here was not just academic,” he said. “The professors and the priests just kept me on a straight path and I can’t thank them enough and I’ll always come back.”

While many of the older classes attended tours, talks and cocktail receptions, many of the younger classes held cookouts, enjoyed beers and reminisced by the on-campus townhouses. Ian and Cassie Coyle and fellow 2002 graduate Dan LaRusso did just that Saturday.

The Coyles often bring their two sons, ages 12 and 10, to campus to attend basketball games. They think their sons are beginning to get the same feelings for St. Bonaventure that their parents have. While they won’t push them to do so, the Coyles said they certainly wouldn’t mind seeing their sons attend St. Bonaventure someday.

“You don’t even have to explain it, everyone just has a similar feeling or vibe that they get when you talk about St. Bonaventure,” Cassie Coyle said. “All people that went here, we must have all had a similar personality or love for the setting and the nature.”

