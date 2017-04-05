Amid concerns of high taxes and low population, Hinsdale says no to school district’s capital project

HINSDALE — Hinsdale residents voted down their school district’s $6.8 million capital project Tuesday, both derailing a plan to more than double the school’s footprint and construct an athletic complex, and highlighting concerns about declining population and increasing taxes.

The project was defeated 200 votes to 130, Hinsdale Central School District officials reported Tuesday evening. The project would have included the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school for the construction of an athletic field and nature pavilion, as well as improvements to the school building and bus garage.

A disappointed Hinsdale Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said the results surprised him, and that he and the Board of Education will now work to revise the plan and present it again to taxpayers. Legally, the district must wait at least 90 days to present a new plan.

“Yeah, it is disappointing, but it’s not going to stop us,” he said. “We’ll do our homework and come back for the second vote.”

Ljungberg said he can’t answer why residents voted the way they did, adding he has yet to review 300 exit surveys filled out by voters.

“I don’t know without looking at the surveys,” he said. “That’s why we do the surveys. I don’t even want to speculate. So, we’re going to see a theme in those exit surveys, and apply that and talk amongst ourselves, myself and the board, and see where we want to go.”

Hinsdale residents who spoke with the Times Herald outside voting booths Tuesday said they did not feel the project was worth the tax money when it would impact such a small number of students. Hinsdale Central School, which has classes from prekindergarten to 12th grade, has an enrollment of 450 this school year, officials said.

Tim Abdo said the school does not have enough students or student-athletes to support a new field.

“There’s no baseball team, there’s no football team, why do we need new fields?” he said. “If there’s a student body that supports that type of thing, that supports the sports programs to go with it, yeah, that would be a different story.”

While presenting the plan to the public, school officials said the project could lead to more participation in sports, as well as more students coming to Hinsdale. They said 40 percent to 45 percent of Hinsdale students in grades seven through 12 currently participate in sports.

“They’re saying it’s going to bring people back here. Olean has a good track,” said Hinsdale resident Julie Goodyear, whose grandchildren attend the school. “People aren’t going to come here for the track.”

School officials said the annual cost to taxpayers in the S.T.A.R. program with a $100,000 home would have been $70, and half that for those in the Senior S.T.A.R. program with a home of the same value.New York state aid would have covered 68 percent of building improvements and the construction of the athletic complex and nature pavilion, while bus garage improvements would have been 95 percent covered.

Goodyear, herself a tax collector for the town of Ischua, said raising taxes that much is unacceptable.

“We’re taxed to death,” she said. “Our wages aren’t going up. Our cost of living is going up. Everything is increasing.”

Some also worried the project would be for naught if Hinsdale is merged with another school district in the near future.

“In five, 10 years, is it going to be Hinsdale-Cuba-Rushford?” Abdo said. “We don’t know.”

However, residents like Richard and Sharon Hepker felt the project could potentially benefit the school district if it were forced to merge. The athletic complex and other improved facilities could mean another school district comes to Hinsdale’s building, rather than Hinsdale Central completely shutting down.

“We’ve needed something, a track like that, to draw more kids to the school,” Richard Hepker said. “It will help get our enrollment up to where it should be. I think with that new field out there it will help a lot.”

Ljungberg said he believes “if you build it, they will come,” and the school could have attracted more families with the project.

The plan now faces an uncertain future. The district’s purchase of 13.89 acres of land from the Miller family was contingent on the vote going through. District officials will have to decide whether to substantially revise the plan, or make small changes and try to deliver a stronger message to residents.

“We really have to analyze this and do our homework so we do get a positive vote the second time around,” Ljungberg said.

