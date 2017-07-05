An evening of Broadway’s favorite tunes slated for Portville Music in the Park series

A group of Olean Community Theatre singers will belt out several popular songs from Broadway musicals during their appearance in the Portville Music in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. July 12.

The choral group held the first of their rehearsals Monday at Archbishop Walsh and plan on several more before they conduct an hour-long performance in the gazebo of Pioneer Park on North Main Street in Portville, said director Tim Hollamby. The show is free, but donations are welcome and will benefit the park series.

Hollamby said approximately 20 performers will participate in the second-annual event.

“We’re calling this Olean Community Theatre’s 38th year of theater celebration,” Hollamby noted.

He said last year’s show in the park was well-received and comprised songs that the theater group had performed in its shows over the years.

“We’re doing something different this year, though,” he said. “We’re doing shows that OCT has never done.

“All these (songs) are from musicals that are still on Broadway or they’re touring and we can’t get the rights for them,” Hollamby explained. “This gives us the opportunity to perform some of the songs everyone loves. We’re doing songs from (shows that include) Phantom of the Opera, the Lion King, Aladdin, Mama Mia, Wizard and Miss Saigon, which is the big one on Broadway right now.”

Hollamby said all of the performers will have a solo in the show.

“Everyone will shine in the light … it’s kind of my thing that I want everyone to have their moment in the spotlight,” he said.

Sharon Myers, who also performs in a duet in the show, said the event is fun for all of the performers.

“It’s such a great group of people with so much talent,” Myers said. “The ability to pick our favorite shows and perform these songs … in front of an audience who loves the songs, it doesn’t get any better.”

Other performers include Jessica Anderson, Jen Conklin, Andee Higley, Hollamby, Tanaka Losey, Maddie McClelland, David Merwine, Sharon Myers, Janet Lee Nolan, Olivia Obergfell, Corinne Potter, Austin Schapp, Skyler Schapp, Sarita Schwindler, Tioga Simpson, William Steffen, Colin Sullivan, Emily Christine Sullivan, Elizabeth Tkacik, Aline Wintermantel, Mary Kay Worth, Daniel Wymer and Nick Youngs.

Producers of the show are Losey, Sullivan and Anderson; sound is by Ryan Wheeler and emcees are Myers and Steffen.

Hollamby said the audience is advised to bring lawn chairs, and a picnic basket if they desire.

In the event of rain, the performance will be held in the John Dubots Room in Portville Elementary School.

