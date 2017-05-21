Anderson Shortell building rekindles Saturday night on West State Street

OLEAN — Local firefighters pulled out their hoses twice Saturday to fight back flames inside 616 W. State St. — first during the day, and then after dark when the charred remains reignited.

Emergency responders had spend their afternoon in heavy smoke at Anderson Shortell Inc., a plumbing and heating business, which has two second-floor front apartments above.

(Click here to read about the afternoon blaze.)

After leaving the scene at about 6:30 p.m., Olean Fire Department was called back at 8:17 p.m. with a report of more smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters found mostly embers in the building’s second floor ceiling, although as they moved around, small flames ignited. They spent over an hour inspecting the scene, often spraying water onto the ceiling.

“We were on scene just to ensure while we were there we got all the other hotspots in the back part of the building,” said Olean Fire Capt. James Theodore. “We used the thermal imaging camera — we’d find a couple hotspots, had a little flare up, extinguished that.”

Theodore said part of firefighters’ jobs are to ensure a structure won’t rekindle, but it does happen occasionally, particularly in older buildings.

“There’s just so many places for a bit of an ember to sit and smoulder to where you can’t see it,” he said. “Is it common? I’d like to say it’s not common but it does happen from time to time. … Before we leave the scene we try very hard to make sure we’re not coming back there.”

The cause of the fire was still undetermined Saturday night and Olean’s Fire Investigation Team is continuing its investigation. Bell said it appears the fire started in the rear, northwest corner of the building on the first floor.

