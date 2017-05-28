Anderson Shortell business as usual after last weekend’s fire

OLEAN — As Olean Fire Department officials continue their investigation into the cause of last weekend’s fire at the Anderson Shortell Inc. building, the plumbing and heating business continues to operate as usual despite the trying circumstances.

Third-generation owner Dale Anderson has moved operations into a garage building located in the back parking lot that was previously used as a meeting room and to store supplies, although many of the business’ 13 employees operate out of vehicles already.

The fire broke out the afternoon of May 20 and ripped through both floors of the West State Street building’s back corner. It left smoke damage throughout the rest of the building. Firefighters put out the initial flames relatively quickly, but ventilated smoke on the roof throughout the day and had to return that night when embers in the ceiling rekindled. No one was injured, though two men were affected by smoke inhalation.

“It’s a mess obviously. It’s a mess,” said Dale Anderson, 63, as he stood in the building Friday with his 90-year-old father, Clarence Anderson, who owned the business before him, and his two sons, Jess and Josh Anderson, who will take over the business after him.

The Andersons hope to remodel the building, which is even older than the approximately century-old business. They’ve taken down ceiling tiles and cleaned windows thus far, but can’t touch the various inventory — some of which has melted onto the floor — until insurers inspect it next week. Building insurers have already inspected, they said.

“Insurance should cover most of the contents, but not all of them. I’m not sure on how much the building insurance will cover yet,” Dale Anderson said. “We should be alright.”

The Andersons said insurance investigators, as well as Olean’s Fire Investigation Team, told them the flames were likely started by a faulty bathroom fan located in the rear, northwest corner of the building on the first floor. Olean Fire Chief Robert Bell had also told the Olean Times Herald on May 20 that the fire likely started in that corner.

Olean Fire Capt. Mike Connelly said Friday the cause of the fire is still under investigation and currently undetermined. He said investigators have ideas, but declined to confirm if the bathroom fan is one of them.

Olean’s Fire Investigation Team labels fires in one of four categories as set forth by National Fire Protection Association 921 guidelines. An “undetermined fire” is a fire that “may have more than one possible ignition source and therefore cannot prove one definitive source of a single ignition point,” according the investigation team’s website.

“Unless we’re positive of the cause of the fire, we don’t want to come out with anything. We don’t like to guess at it,” Connelly said. “The majority of the time we do come up with a cause. … (But) unless we’re 100 percent sure of the cause, the fire is undetermined and it might stay that way.”

The fire displaced two tenants who lived in two second-floor apartments. Dale Anderson has placed Deborah Brewer, 65, in one of the other apartments he owns in the city, while a male tenant is staying with friends and looking for a new place to live.

Meanwhile the Anderson Shortell business has worked at full pace this week. Jess Anderson, 36, said that’s because “99 percent of (the business) are the guys and their trucks.”

“We had to replace a few tools that were in here and get our supplies from elsewhere, but overall workwise it was business as usual for the rest of the guys,” he said. “That’s where we’re lucky. The building can collapse but the business doesn’t get affected at all.”

The Anderson family’s roots in the business go back to when Dale Anderson’s grandfather, who was also named Clarence Anderson, was hired by the Shortell brothers for their plumbing business. Clarence Anderson eventually purchased the business from the Shortell brothers, who did not have sons.

Jess and Josh Anderson, 32, plan to take over for their father when he steps down. They hope to do so in the same building the business started in. They consider remodeling the building a project to keep them busy this summer.

Dale Anderson thanked fire crews who saved the structure of the building, as well as members of the community who have reached out to offer condolences and support.

“A lot of people have called up,” he said.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)