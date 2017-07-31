Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his position after submitting his resignation Monday, ABC News has learned.

The news comes only days after Scaramucci’s hiring. After his arrival, the White House saw the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

A day before Priebus’ announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of Priebus and others to a reporter from The New Yorker.

Sources inside the White House told ABC News that Scaramucci offered his resignation Monday morning to newly sworn-in chief of staff John Kelly, with a request to be redeployed as chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank, to allow Kelly to assert his leadership in the West Wing.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Scaramucci’s departure in a statement after the news broke.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” the statement read.

Scaramucci’s role formally began only last Wednesday, July 26.

