Bannon: ‘Access Hollywood’ tape cost Christie a Cabinet post

A meeting about the fallout to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign over the “Access Hollywood” tape was a litmus test that cost New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie a potential Cabinet post.

That’s what former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says in a “60 Minutes” interview that will air Sunday on CBS.

Bannon, Christie and then-Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus met with Trump on the weekend after the Washington Post obtained the video that showed Trump talking with Billy Bush about groping women.

Bannon says the weekend showed who really had Trump’s back.

Christie’s spokesman said Friday that the Republican governor had been offered multiple Cabinet positions and turned them down and that any assertion to the contrary was incorrect.