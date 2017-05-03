Benefit this Sunday for transplant recipient

OLEAN — A benefit for Lori Holmes, a kidney transplant recipient who has also suffered from a brain aneurysm, is set for Sunday beginning at noon at the Halfway Inn on Rock City Road.

There will be a chicken barbecue, cash bar, games, music, a 50/50 drawing and Chinese auction. Tickets are $20.

A four-wheelers and dirt bike ride to the Y Bar in Duke Center, Pa., is also planned for 3 p.m.

Holmes is a childhood diabetic who suffered kidney failure in 2001. She received a kidney transplant in April 2015, but her body doesn’t produce enough of its own blood cells and the antirejection drugs kill some of the blood cells.

“I have had a lot of problems with the antirejection drugs lowering my blood levels to critical levels,” she said. “I have been taken by ambulance to Erie due to no white count and all other levels being too low. I have had to be removed from some antirejection drugs and put on others which have made me extremely sick, therefore I was taken off those, too.”

Holmes is on one kind of antirejection drug and steroids to keep the kidney going. She can’t be treated in Olean for the transplant; it was done in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, she has suffered two mini strokes in the last couple of years and doctors found that she has a double pocket brain aneurysm in a location that makes it virtually inoperable.

“The doctors watch it in Pittsburgh with the hopes that it doesn’t change and that we never have to risk any surgery on it,” Holmes said. “I have to do a lot of traveling and spending time at specialty hospitals. Unfortunately it is very costly and I am disabled.”

Tickets for the benefit may be purchased at the Y Bar, the Halfway Inn, Southern Tier Polaris of Olean, 6V Motorsports in Bradford, Pa., Pioneer Motorsports of Yorkshire and Leisure Time Powersports of Limestone.

For more information, call Rick McFall at 378-5853 or Mike McFall at (585) 403-1109.