BOCES sparks science interest with electron microscope

ELLICOTTVILLE — Educators at the Ellicottville BOCES Center are building interest in science throughout classes across the county using a scanning electron microscope.

After receiving the equipment last summer, BOCES career and technical education officials at the Ellicottville Center were unsure at first about how to introduce a nanotechnology course using the high-tech microscope.

Science teacher Kathleen Woods found students outside the science curriculum from cosmetology to construction trades lining up for permission to use the electron microscope.

They’ve started a collection of electron microscope images on a new website, www.nanotechcaboces.org. The site has already caught the attention of Penn State University, which has a network of colleges participating in nanotechnology and electron microscopes called RAIN (Remotely Accessible Instruments in Nanotechnology). Penn State runs its own nanotech website at www.nano4me.org.

The Olean BOCES Center has had a somewhat more sophisticated electron microscope for about two years. Now Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES is looking to install a similar one in the Belmont Center.

On Wednesday, the Ellicottville Center invited several Cattaraugus County science teachers to help roll out its new nanotechnology initiative.

Matt Buckley, an Allegany-Limestone student in construction trades, demonstrated the scanning electron microscope’s capabilities on a sample of drywall. After preparing the sample and turning on the equipment, an image of the material appeared, magnified thousands of times.

Michael Graf of the BOCES information technology department said the scanning electron microscope “will bring more opportunity for our kids. There are sciences the kids aren’t even aware of. We’re the only secondary school with this kind of equipment.”

The Allegany-Limestone student added the experience of operating a scanning electron microscope was certainly something to talk about in a job interview.

“It looks great in a portfolio,” he said.

The remote-control access means a student in Ellicottville can examine a sample using an electronic scanning microscope at a participating university. Not long ago, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., was running the BOCES electron microscope from across the country as well.

“We’re on our way to developing relationships with colleges” with nanotechnology programs and manufacturing, Graf said, adding it may lead to internships, as well as college students teaching and sharing their experiences with BOCES classes.

“When we tried to create a nanotechnology course, people didn’t know what it was,” Graf.

Woods, the science teacher, said after she realized what effect the scanning electron microscope was having on students, she said she wanted to get it into every student’s hands. “They asked questions,” she said. “It opened doors we hadn’t thought of.”

Now Woods and others at BOCES wants to help get the technology into the hands of students in districts across both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The scanning electron microscope has an endless number of uses. It not only provides an image of the surface of the sample, it tells what elements are present and in what percentages.

James Schifley, Career and Technical Education administrator, spoke to the science teachers about BOCES’ nanotechnology initiative.

Some Franklinville students recently operated the electron scanning microscope at BOCES from a Franklinville classroom with a laptop computer and a downloadable program. They determined that the sample was gunshot residue.

Someone had to be present in the BOCES lab to prepare the sample, but otherwise it can be remotely operated. BOCES officials are looking to establish a Western New York Nanotechnology Network. Besides other schools, colleges, manufacturers and groups like Dream It, Do It could be involved.

“It’s better to work as a team,” Graf said.

Anthony DaLessio, who teaches in the Erie Community College nanotechnology department, is another one of BOCES’s partners.

“If you have a workforce, who knows what industries you might attract?” he said, agreeing it could be an economic development tool of the future.

Schifley said the microscope is easy to use with a laptop and a mouse.

“These are the opportunities we want to make for our students,” he said. “We’re real excited about it. There are so many opportunities for students.”

Ellicottville Center Principal Noel Sheehy said the nanotechnology initiative “can be spread across all grade levels. Everybody should have this technology in their building.”

