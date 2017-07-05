Bradner Stadium fireworks light up Fourth of July

OLEAN — A slow start wasn’t expected to dampen the mood at the annual Fourth of July festivities at Bradner Stadium, with upward of 10,000 expected to descend for the fireworks.

A $20,000 fireworks show, however, lit up the evening sky on a mostly clear evening with the moon high above the stadium to celebrate the nation’s 241st birthday.

“It’s still early, and the crowd is a little light,” said event co-chairman Dan Gonska, a city firefighter and co-chairman of the Olean Professional Firefighters Association’s fireworks committee, at around 6:30 p.m. “Usually, there’s a few more people here.”

But clear weather and temperatures in the mid-70s helped drive later turnout, with the stadium, War Vets Park and Forness Park, and the banks of the Allegheny River and Olean Creek lined with throngs of spectators for the annual display.

Before fireworks begin, local bands Hovelist, Scarecrow Show and Marshmallow Overcoat performed, winners of the The Mountain 106.3 WXMT’s Battle of the Bands competition earlier this year. AKT Combatives Academy of Olean also performed a demonstration of skills showing, for example, how training can help out in the rare but sometimes necessary field of self defense.

The fireworks are funded entirely by donations, said co-chairman Dave Bauer, who noted that some years have been more lean than others.

In 2011, fundraising fell to about $10,000 — “So we shot off $10,000 in fireworks,” he said. After community members complained about the lackluster show, the firefighters were able to raise about $15,000 for the next show and have been hovering around $20,000 in fundraising since then.

“If we got $30,000, we’d shoot off $30,000 next year,” Bauer said. “If we only get $10,000 this year, we’ll only shoot off $10,000.

“I wish someone would give us $100,000,” he joked, implying the firefighters would be more than happy to purchase $100,000 in fireworks for a massive show.

“The gate is usually about a third (of annual funds),” Bauer said, “maybe a little less.”

Admissions donations — which are voluntary — are set at a recommendation of $1 per person and $5 for larger families.

“We’re not asking for a lot — $1 each,” he said. “If everyone paid a dollar, it would cover it.

“This is by far the largest community event in Olean,” Bauer said.

Gonska said some volunteers went through War Vets Park, Forness Park and along the river banks collecting, but sometimes it is hard to find volunteers.

“I’ve had donation collectors belittled — absolutely belittled,” he said, but added some volunteers, like members of the Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby, jumped at the chance to help out.

On Friday, more than 1,000 hot dogs were sold as a fundraiser held at Olean Area Federal Credit Union. Firefighters said totals were not in yet on how much was raised, but generally the fundraiser accounts for a bit less than a third of the annual donations.

Fundraising in the firecracker-shaped cans placed at area businesses since May netted around $300, firefighters previously reported, with Facebook posts to the group mentioning that many younger people don’t carry cash often. Additional donations often fund the remainder of the fireworks show.

The biggest change this year for visitors is the loss of the infield.

At request of Mayor Bill Aiello, firefighters reported, the infield of the stadium was fenced off to protect the area of the field for baseball.

“This was kind of a surprise — we didn’t have any problems last year,” said Gonska, who noted children used the extra space to play with footballs and the like. “We’ve received a couple of complaints already.”

