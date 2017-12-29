Bronx fire escape was choked with people: ‘There was no room,’ says survivor

Survivors of the New York City apartment building that was engulfed in flames Thursday night described their harrowing attempts to escape the blaze.

The deadly fire was sparked by a 3-year-old boy who was playing with a stove on the first floor Thursday evening, city officials said.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC New York station WABC that when he opened the main door to his apartment, he saw a big, black cloud.

He said he then led his four children to the fire escape outside his third-floor apartment, handing them one by one to a firefighter, while he himself waited on the fire escape for about 30 minutes in the frigid air, he said.

The man lost everything in the fire but is grateful for his safety, he said.

Andres Kudacki/AP Sasha Answer, resident of an apartment building where a deadly fire took place, talks to a friend as he displays a picture published on social media of Karen Stewart-Francis, who died in the fire, in the Bronx borough of New York, Dec. 29, 2017.

“I just thank God,” he said. “… I know nothing’s going to happen to us. I have that faith.”

The burned-out halls of the building are seen in video released by New York fire officials on Friday. Soot and ash cover the hallway and stairwell from floor to ceiling.

Video footage of the burned out hallway and stairwell of 2363 Prospect Ave in the Bronx, where a 5th alarm fire killed 12 people. #FDNY Fire Marshals determined the cause of the fire to be a young child playing with the burner on a stove pic.twitter.com/MwcuxX6j8k — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Resident Reginald Remnbhanie told WABC that most people were trapped inside the building because the fire escape outside was full of people.

“There was no room for people to come out,” Remnbhanie said.

Andres Kudacki/AP Sasha Answer, resident of an apartment building where a deadly fire took place, talks to a friend as he displays a picture published on social media of Shawntay Young, who died in the fire, in the Bronx borough of New York, Dec. 29, 2017.

Resident Emelia Ascheampong was able to evade the fire with her husband and four children through the fire escape, The Associated Press reported. The next day, she was seen outside the building embracing a friend.

Andres Kudacki/AP Emelia Ascheampong, right, a resident of the building where at least 12 people died in a fire, is embraced by a friend, Dec. 29, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. Ascheampong, her husband and four children, survived by using a fire escape.

“I came out through the window,” resident Matthew Igbinetion told WABC. “Yeah, there was smoke everywhere. I couldn’t see the door. The door was, I couldn’t see the door. Was covered in smoke already.”

Firefighters saved 20 people from windows and fire escapes along the building, WABC reported.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People look at the apartment building where a deadly fire took the lives of 12 people in the Bronx borough of New York, Dec. 29, 2017.

Flames spread into the stairwell and shot up the staircase of the five-story building after the family fled the first-floor apartment where the fire originated and left the door open, officials said.

Seven adults and five children died, officials said.

Julio Cortez/AP Nilda Guerrero, a friend of the superintendent of an apartment apartment building where at least 12 people died in a fire in the Bronx borough of New York, cries after trying to visit the building, Dec. 29, 2017.

The deadly fire is New York City’s worst loss of life from a fire in almost 28 years, said New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Resident Howard Williams, who lives in the basement, lost four family members in the blaze, including his 19-year-old daughter, he told WABC. He and his wife, Elaine Williams, and another family member were able to escape, while another is still in the hospital, WABC reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the survivors of the fire with temporary housing, money, food and clothing, according to WABC.