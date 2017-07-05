Businesses set to open as North Union renovations continue

OLEAN — Area building owners are renovating the landscape of North Union Street.

From patio areas designed with a similar ethos as the $8.85 million Walkable Olean project to projects reaching for the city’s roots, landlords are investing thousands into structures up and down the thoroughfare.

And the public will start to see what’s inside the latest round of renovations this week.

Union Whiskey, a bar in the 100 block of North Union Street, is set to open Wednesday, said co-owner Ed Kincaid, who along with Maureen DiCerbo and Lisa Yohan has invested in the former Attard’s space since April.

“We completely demolished everything,” Kincaid said, with the new area lined by its brick outer walls, the roof rafters painted black and left exposed, and a large garage door closing off a patio area jutting out into the sidewalk aimed at reminding visitors of a high-end Buffalo establishment. “We wanted an industrial-type feel. We wanted a big city bar with the garage door opening up on Chippewa Street or wherever.

“It’s a craft cocktail, craft food kind of place,” Kincaid said. “We’re not really big on the menu, we’re focusing more on the craft cocktails.”

Amid large flat-screen TVs to watch the game is a large stuffed buffalo head dominating the bar area.

“His name’s Ralph,” Kincaid said, joking that the head was “just lying around” and became the mascot of the bar.

On Monday, staff in black shirts were learning the ropes at the bar.

“We’ve got around 20, mostly part-time,” Kincaid said, adding the bar will open to the public on Wednesday.

Jess Anderson, who owns three buildings on North Union Street, said he is working on several projects that should wrap up by the end of the fall.

In the former Olean Evening Herald building, Anderson is working with Nick Pittilo, owner of Ellicottville’s Villagio and Osteria 166 in Buffalo, to establish a restaurant.

“I think that will be a big thing when it gets started,” Anderson said. “They’re looking at getting started right after the holiday. They’re shooting for that to open in the fall.”

In addition, the building will also have a pass-through area, allowing those parking in the lot behind the 100 block of North Union to access shops easier.

In the old D&K building, an alternative medicine business has been established. Another later project will include moving Toad’s Butcher Shop from an Olean-Portville Road address to North Union.

Anderson said the push on North Union isn’t a coincidence following the completion of the street’s recent overhaul.

“I can tell you personally that when construction was over, I saw an influx of calls for renters we haven’t seen for 20 years,” Anderson said. “It was tough to live through, but you can’t dwell on the past… a lot of local businesses had to suffer — and unfortunately Attards was one.”

Anderson said he had heard rumblings from naysayers, critical of the number of places to eat out or go for a drink in the city. He pointed out, however, that many people who come for a night out in the city aren’t city residents, and compared the situation to Ellicottville.

“Ellicottville is a ski resort town, but they do some of their best work in the summers,” Anderson said, adding the village has worked hard to make itself a destination. “When we go there, we’re not picking a restaurant — we know we’re going to Ellicottville” and will pick a place to eat,

“I think what we have now is a decent tourist attraction … I think, if anything, it’s going to be bringing people into the area.”

Paul Petruzzi, who owns 319 and 321 N. Union, said his renovation projects don’t have a set end date.

“I just want to make sure it gets done right — I’d sort of like to set an example,” he said.

The building at 321 N. Union suffered serious structural problems in 2015, with the top two floors collapsing to ground level. For a time, officials sought the demolition of the property.

That actually turned out to be a positive thing, Petruzzi said.

“The whole building was gutted when it collapsed,” he said, making the process of upgrading flooring, electrical, HVAC and plumbing significantly easier than tearing out walls to find old wires.

“(The building) ought to be done by December,” he said, adding a bar or restaurant — keeping with the character of the building’s history — will likely be the tenant.

Petruzzi, who last year finished up the renovation of the former Palmquist building at 172 N. Union, said finding the right fit for a building can be difficult. From a gun shop to a cannabis oil business, he said he was careful to find the right tenant for the building. “When I stripped away 100 years of crap, the buildings revealed what they were meant to be.”

Petruzzi was cautiously optimistic about the nature of revitalization efforts.

“I love seeing the interest, but I think we need to be careful,” Petruzzi said, adding interest can “turn into unbridled exuberance, and then disaster.

“It’s like doing the worst act of cosmetic surgery on the most beautiful woman you can find,” he said. “Before you know it, you’ve lost every bit of historic character to the downtown, but nobody notices because the buildings are still there.

“I’d rather be Ellicottville than Depew,” he said, referencing the success in the Cattaraugus County village and the “cookie-cutter, you can find it in any suburb in the country buildings” associated with suburban Buffalo.

Not only are new businesses arriving, but existing businesses are also doing work.

Bobby Sena, owner of Ravyn and Robyn Lounge on the west side of the 200 block, has also been busy, expanding an outdoor seating area for cafe-style dining, according to employees.

The business opened in 2016 at the height of the reconstruction work, with Sena renovating the former Bradner’s Galleries space. Sena could not be reached for comment by press time.