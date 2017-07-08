California man facing federal child porn charges after raping Farmersville teen

BUFFALO — A California man who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old Farmersville girl is facing child pornography charges in federal court.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Loren G. Warner, 27, of Fresno, Calif., with production, receipt and possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.

Warner was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held.

The indictment and a previous complaint states Warner met the victim in early January at her family’s church and the two began communicating via Facebook and Snapchat, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Catherine Baumgarten, who is handling the case. During the communications, Warner, who knew the victim was 14, allegedly made sexual references and statements, and sent sexually explicit images of himself to the victim. Warner also allegedly asked for and received nude photographs of the victim.

New York State Police charged Warner Jan. 24 with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and disseminating indecent material to minors, all class D felonies. Troopers said Warner drove to the victim’s residence during the early morning hours of Jan. 23 and had sex with her. The victim’s legal guardian reported the incident to state police.

On March 27 in Cattaraugus County Court, Warner pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges July 12.

In April, Kennedy announced Warner had been charged by a criminal complaint with enticement of a minor. That charge, which also stems from the Farmersville case, carries a minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life, and a $250,000 fine.

The most recent indictment is the result of an investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge James C. Spero; New York State Police, under the direction of Major Steven Nigrelli; and the office of Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman.