Capitol Hill reacts to Tom Price’s resignation as HHS secretary

Lawmakers are voicing criticism and support after President Trump asked his embattled Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to resign today.

Price faced sharp rebukes this week for repeatedly chartering private jets on trips that mixed government work with personal business.

Trump told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Friday that he was “not happy” with Price, before making the final decision to ask for his resignation.

Trump said the now-former secretary’s offer to pay back just $52,000 for the chartered flights was “unacceptable.”

Reaction from Congress continues, but many Democratic lawmakers have jumped on the news criticizing Price via social media.

The few Republicans commenting on Price’s firing include House Speaker Paul Ryan, who defended the former secretary’s leadership on health care policy, calling him “a good man.”

“He was a leader in the House and a superb health secretary,” Ryan said in a statement. “His vision and hard work were vital to the House’s success passing our health care legislation.”

Following Ryan’s response to the firing, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his hope that Trump “will stress the importance” of avoiding “unnecessary or expensive travel.”

“Those who work for the taxpayers need to get the most bang for the buck at all times,” Grassley said.

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, wrote in a statement: “I understand and respect Tom Price’s decision, but the news is disappointing. He has had a distinguished career as a physician and public health advocate, and I hope I have the opportunity to work with him again.”

Tom Price did the right thing by resigning, but it should have been for his terrible health care policies, not his private jets. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 29, 2017

Secy Price never should have been in charge at @HHSgov. The Admin should see this as opportunity to work w/ Dems to update #ACApic.twitter.com/nGU3Q66RN1 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 29, 2017

Good. Now can we focus on the real issue at HHS – their relentless campaign to sabatoge the Affordable Care Act? Please. https://t.co/mwq8EVB1eG — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 29, 2017

Good. Trump should nominate someone who is looking out for the taxpayers & the country. https://t.co/Aopa1dBDMt — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 29, 2017

Enough is enough: the next Secretary of Health and Human Services must drop @POTUS ‘s attempts to sabotage health insurance markets . pic.twitter.com/gR5G2Ei4Qy — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) September 29, 2017

.@SecPriceMD, you still owe the American people an explanation and a check for your mishandling of taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/tbKLtF8X0u — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 29, 2017

We need an @HHSGov Secretary that’s going to work to stabilize the #healthcare marketplace, not continue w/doomed #ACA repeal efforts. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 29, 2017

Trump Admin Cabinet officials have abused taxpayer dollars & displayed a culture of wasteful spending. https://t.co/yqWYbA1zEi — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 29, 2017

The fact that this decision took this long only indicates the extent to which the Trump Administration allows its senior officials to put themselves, & partisan politics, ahead of families & communities. https://t.co/dAz4rcgUQq — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 29, 2017

Another one bites the dust . . . but Price is just the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/SiN5Yvh0bt — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) September 29, 2017

BREAKING: Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has resigned. Misuse of taxpayer dollars is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. https://t.co/NhAwxL5mUX — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 29, 2017

Hopefully the next health secretary won’t wake up every day scheming to raise out of pocket costs & kick folks off their care #DrainTheSwamp — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) September 29, 2017

Secretary Price showed a complete disregard for taxpayer money & his resignation is entirely appropriate. https://t.co/y9a6cMCHUQ — Rep. Joe Crowley (@repjoecrowley) September 29, 2017

Public office is a public trust. Tom Price wasted taxpayer funds on private jets. He should no longer serve & I’m glad he resigned. — Rep. Shea-Porter (@RepSheaPorter) September 29, 2017

All we need next is for 45 himself to be on this list ???? #AndPence#InThatOrderhttps://t.co/ndCrvCPaWD — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) September 29, 2017

ABC’s John Verhovek contributed to this report