‘Car shopping’ season puts Olean police on alert

OLEAN — It’s car shopping season in Olean, but there are no buyers — only petit larcenists looking to take whatever you happen to leave in your unlocked vehicle.

Warming weather signals one of a few times throughout the year that local police see an uptick in reported thefts from vehicles. Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley said it’s called “car shopping,” when thieves walk around streets late at night and early in the morning looking for unlocked vehicles.

“They just walk from driveway to driveway, going up and down the road, looking inside people’s garages,” Rowley said, “and they keep checking handles until they find one unlocked and then they’ll go through and steal anything of value: change, cigarettes, any electronic devices. Whatever they can steal or sell or use, they’ll take it.”

The thefts happen throughout the year, but Rowley said around spring and Christmas are when reports become more frequent. Less than two weeks ago an Olean couple was charged after allegedly taking several items, including a purse, a cellphone charger and sunglasses, from a vehicle.

During these times, it’s not uncommon for police to rack up as many as a dozen reports in a day.

“When we’re getting hit, we’re getting hit by a large number,” Rowley said. “We’ve had everything taken from laptops, purses, wallets, bags with lots of money in them. People leave all this stuff in their car and leave their car unlocked.

“It’s foolish. You got to lock your car.”

Rowley, a 27-year Olean Police Department veteran, said every year police warn the public about car shopping, and every year they hear the same response from victims.

“‘I always lock my car and I forgot just this one time,’” Rowley said. “Everybody seems to say that after they become a victim.”

But one positive, Rowley said, is that Olean police have a “pretty good track record” of eventually catching the suspects, whose confidence is often their undoing.

“The longer they do it, the more likely we’re going to catch them,” Rowley said.

While not wanting to “give away the secrets of our patrol tactics,” the police chief did say police “change the game plan a little bit” after having a rash of thefts. He also credits alert neighbors who report suspicious activity.

So who are these car shoppers? Rowley said most often they’re teenagers in need of cash; however, the couple charged April 10 were 43 and 39 years old.

“They need some money and this is the way they go about getting it,” he said. “Usually when we make an arrest on this, it stops that suspect or suspects generally speaking. Then a little while will go by, and we’ll have somebody else doing it.”

While they can be caught, it can be tough to charge car shoppers. The crime is not burglary, since they are not actually breaking into the car. And even if police catch someone in a vehicle, it’s not always easy to prove they were trying to steal. Police usually need to find stolen property to charge them with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Even when police are able to charge a car shopper, they don’t always feel satisfied.

“They might have broken into 50 cars in a three- or four-day span, and you end up only being able to charge them with a few because you don’t know what was taken from one car, how many victims you actually have,” Rowley said.

It’s near impossible to know just how many cars actually get ransacked, as some don’t bother to report the thefts, and some never even realize they are victims.

“It was broken into but nothing was taken and the guy shuts the doors, and they don’t even know someone was in their car,” Rowley said. “Then you have people who can’t remember what they did with their iPod — meanwhile it’s been stolen from their car and they don’t even know it. They thought they maybe misplaced it.”

The police chief stressed that residents should report all thefts, as well as any suspicious activity. It’s not uncommon for victims to tell police the next morning that they actually heard or saw someone walking around their car or driveway the night before.

“If residents see something or hear something unusual, don’t worry about calling,” Rowley said. “I think sometimes people feel they don’t want to bother the police, that they have more important things to do — and we do, but we have to take care of everything. We want you to call.”

