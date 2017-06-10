CAReS says more addiction treatment beds on the way

OLEAN — More residential treatment beds for heroin addiction recovery services are on the way, Michael Prutsman, CEO of Cattaraugus County Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS) said Friday.

Speaking to members of the Cattaraugus County Heroin/Opioid Task Force, Prutsman said CAReS plans to add a 20-bed facility at its existing 16-bed halfway house in Weston’s Mills. CAReS received a $2 million state grant to expand residential services.

The facility, which still needs approval from the Portville Town Planning Board, could open as early as January 2018, Prutsman said. They hope to hold a groundbreaking next month.

That would bring the total number of addiction treatment beds offered by CAReS to 53. There is also a 17-bed supportive living facility operated by CAReS, he said.

At the same time, CAReS has between 450 and 475 individuals in various forms of group and individual counseling. That includes some who are in medication assisted therapy.

Prutsman said many of the nearly 60 people at the task force meeting had known the three recent individuals who died of overdoses in the Olean area. Even in the mounting number of local overdose deaths, “We have to remember that we have had successes too,” he said.

“I feel a lot of tension in this room from the events of the last week,” he said. “We need to take care of ourselves and each other too.”

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, suggested a community forum be scheduled in the near future to bring residents up to date on local addiction treatment services. “It is another way to let the community know what resources are available,” he explained.

Watkins also said a new website is in final stages before going online and they want input from service providers and other agencies.

A heroin/opioid crisis hotline recently started in the county — 1-866-851-5033. The hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a 24-hour heroin/opioid hotline at 1-800-339-5209.

Anne Costantino, CEO of Horizon Health Services in Erie County, said, “We started seeing this (spike in overdose deaths) several years ago. I kept waiting for the outrage. We can’t have this in a civilized society.” More than 1,000 overdose deaths have been recorded in Erie County in the past four years, she said.

“We’re talking about a nightmare situation,” Constantino said. “We don’t have a solution. Treatment works. People can get better.”

Addicts need to get to treatment before they die, she said. “Get clean or you die. We’ve lost the war on drugs. In Buffalo, we’ve lost the war on drugs.”

Some solutions Constantino suggested include:

n Teams of people for interventions, including peers and family members. It’s the beginning of a long journey, she said.

n Safe injection sites where addicts could administer their drugs in a clean environment. Addicts could be referred to addiction services, get a health check-up or talk to a counselor at the site.

n Legalize drugs.

“There’s no magic bullet,” Constantino said. “You’ve got to dig in for the long term.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)