Cattaraugus County 2017 elections begin taking shape

LITTLE VALLEY — The 2017 Cattaraugus County elections are starting to shape up even before all the nominating petitions have been filed.

Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, a Republican who has served as sheriff since the Aug. 18, 2009, death of former sheriff Dennis B. John, will again run unopposed.

Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives and the Independence Party endorsed Whitcomb for re-election, just as they did in 2013.

Once again, Democrats failed to cross-endorse District Attorney Lori Rieman. The district attorney has the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party endorsements.

Rieman was unsuccessfully challenged in a Republican primary in 2013 by Mark S. Williams, the county’s public defender.

Democrats and the Conservative Party have nominated Dr. Elwyn Clark of Olean, an intensive care and emergency room physician at Olean General Hospital, to challenger Kevin O’Rourke of Salamanca, who is endorsed by the Republican Party and the Independence Party.

Currently, the county coroners are all funeral directors. The last physician to hold the coroner’s post in Cattaraugus County was Dr. Ovid Knight of Franklinville.



Nominating petitions are due at the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The town of Allegany, the largest in the county in terms of population, has incumbent Supervisor John Hare, a Republican, being challenged by Democrat James Boser, a longtime village board member and Cattaraugus County legislator.

In Portville, Democrats did not nominate a candidate to challenge Supervisor Timothy Emley, a Republican.

Other supervisors’ races include the towns of: Carrollton, Coldspring, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Hinsdale, Ischua, Leon, Lyndon, Mansfield, Napoli, Olean, Otto, Persia, Red House, Salamanca and South Valley.

