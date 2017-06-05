Cattaraugus County Court: Hinsdale man to spend year in jail for attempting to sell drugs

LITTLE VALLEY — A Hinsdale man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to a year in jail for a felony drug conviction.

Maurice Arnold, 29, of Hinsdale, was sentenced to a year in Cattaraugus County Jail for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Arnold pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 9.

On June 21 in Olean, Arnold attempted to sell an unspecified controlled substance, according to District Attorney Lori Rieman, whose office reported the case among others heard Monday.

IN OTHER CASES reported by Rieman:

• Alexandria Wagner, 42, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as passenger and driving while intoxicated, both class E felonies; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and speeding, a violation. On March 7 in Olean, Wagner allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood alcohol content of 0.27 percent and acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, moral or mental welfare of a child younger than 17. The matter has been adjourned for motions.

• A 17-year-old Steamburg male pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony. On Dec. 28 in Coldspring, the male allegedly aided and abetted another person, and possessed one or more substances weighing more than 16 ounces and containing marijuana. The matter has been adjourned for motions.

• Vernon Pierce, 59, of Steamburg, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony. On Dec. 28 in Coldspring, Pierce allegedly aided and abetted another person, and possessed one or more substances weighing more than 16 ounces and containing marijuana. The matter has been adjourned for motions.

• Matthew Burke, 40, of Perrysburg, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. On July 10 in Coldspring, Burke operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent. Sentencing is scheduled for June 4, 2018, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.

• James Trala, 30, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, a class E felony. On Dec. 1 in Yorkshire, Trala unlawfully attempted to enter a building with the intent to commit a crime. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

• Douglas Brooks, 45, of Allegany, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred June 16 in Allegany. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

• Kevin C. Ryan Jr., 23, of Steamburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 1 in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

• Patrick D. Potter, 24, of Delevan, was sentenced to 10 months in state prison for failing to register an address change with the New York State Sex Offender Registry, a class E felony. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 14, Potter failed to register with the Department of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days after changing his address.

• Erica L. Reiller, 28, of Salamanca, was sentenced to five years probation for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, class E felony; three years probation to run concurrent for driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; to pay a fine of $500; and had her driver’s license revoked for one year with ignition interlock for a year. On Jan. 6 in Olean, Reiller operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while intoxicated and knowing that her license was revoked due to a prior alcohol-related conviction.

• Damion Taylor, 20, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three years probation with successful completion of drug treatment court for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors. On Aug. 30 in Salamanca, Taylor intentionally damaged property and recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of serious physical injury.