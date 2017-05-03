Cattaraugus County Court: Olean resident pleads not guilty to drug allegation

LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a drug crime and interfering with police, according to the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s office.

Amber M. Hicks, 28, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a Jan. 13 incident in Olean, with prosecutors saying Hicks possessed an unspecified drug with the intent to sell it. She is also accused of interfering with police actions during the investigation.

The matter has been adjourned for motions, authorities said.

IN OTHER CASES:

• Danny L. Dawley II, 34, of Arcade, after successful completion of drug treatment court, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. The charge stems from a June 5, 2015, incident in Yorkshire. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

• Katie L. Stahlman, 28, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, 2015 in Olean. She also pleaded guilty to second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a Dec. 5 incident in Olean. Sentencing for Stahlman is scheduled for July 31.

• Hugh Smith, 45, of Springville, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class D felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a Dec. 17 incident in Machias. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

• Melinda J. Chase, 37, of Olean, was sentenced to five years probation for her conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony. The charge stems from a June 30 incident in Olean.