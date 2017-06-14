Cattaraugus County Court report: Buffalo man pleads guilty to drunk driving, drug charges

LITTLE VALLEY — A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court for several drunk driving and drug-related offenses that occurred last year throughout the county.

Ronald J. Kuhaneck Sr., 47, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while intoxicated, class E felonies, and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, according to District Attorney Lori Rieman, whose office reported the case Tuesday among others heard Monday.

On July 21 in Olean Kuhaneck operated a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent. He then sold an unspecified narcotic drug just nine days later in Olean, and on Oct. 15 in Salamanca he operated a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.17 percent.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

IN OTHER CASES reported by Rieman:

• Maurienne Jimerson, 37, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. On Dec. 11 in Salamanca, Jimerson operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood alcohol content of 0.36 while her driver’s license was suspended or revoked. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

• Douglas J. Mosher, 34, of Allegany but presently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. On March 16 in Allegany, Mosher violated an order of protection. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

• Michael E. Fraylon Jr., 25, of Hartford, Conn., but presently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail, was sentenced to eight months in Cattaraugus County Jail for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 15 in Randolph, Fraylon possessed a forged credit card and impersonated another person.

• Jay D. Stafford, 27, of Salamanca, was sentenced to five years probation for driving while intoxicated, a class D felony, and a concurrent three years probation for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. On July 4 in Albion, Stafford operated a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent while his driver’s license was suspended or revoked.