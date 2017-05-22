Cattaraugus County Court report: Woman pleads not guilty to driving drunk with child in car

LITTLE VALLEY — A woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to charges of driving drunk on Christmas Eve with a child in her car.

Jamie Vereecken, 35, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as a passenger, a class E felony; two counts of driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and failure to stop when emerging from a driveway, a violation, according to District Attorney Lori Rieman, whose office reported the case among others that were heard Monday.

On Dec. 24 in Little Valley, Vereecken allegedly operated a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent with a child 15 or younger as a passenger.

The matter has been adjourned for motions.

IN OTHER CASES reported by Rieman:

• Daniel P. Ryan, 31, of Olean, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 31 in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2018, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.

• Jaron Anthony Ball, 21, of Salamanca, was sentenced to two-a-third to seven years in state prison for his conviction to first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a class D felony, and a year term to run concurrent for his conviction to sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a Sept. 18 incident in Great Valley.

• Casey R. Gilcrease, 25, of Delevan, was sentenced to 10 years probation and six months incarceration for third-degree rape, a class E felony; and three years probation for endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. On Nov. 12, in Machias, Gilcrease, being 20 or older, alledgley engaged in sexual intercourse with another person younger than 17.