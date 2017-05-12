Cattaraugus County led Western New York in gonorrhea cases for 2016

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County last year had the unenviable distinction of having the most cases of gonorrhea of any county in Western New York.

There were 65 cases of the sexually transmitted disease reported to the county health department in 2016, up from 21 cases of gonorrhea in 2015, according to the department’s 2016 annual report.

From 2012 through 2014, the average number of cases of gonorrhea in the county was about 16 per year. It rose slightly to 21 reported cases in 2015.

Statewide, the number of cases in 2015 was up 24 percent over the previous year to 8,719 cases.

“The good news is that in 2017, the number of cases of gonorrhea in the county are starting to slow down,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins in an interview Thursday.

Health department director of patient services Susan Andrews reported 25 cases in the first five months of 2017. There were seven cases in January and in February, four cases March, one in April and six in May.

“It was quite unusual,” Watkins said of the spike in gonorrhea cases last year. “There was no cluster of cases. We couldn’t see a reason for the increase.”

There are two possible explanations, Watkins said. Individuals who had contracted gonorrhea, but showed no symptoms, who passed it to a partner, and people with multiple partners who failed to disclose all of those with whom they had intercourse.

Gonorrhea is “very symptomatic” in men, Watkins said. The symptoms can include a burning sensation upon urination or swollen testicles.

For women, gonorrhea can produce fewer symptoms, but includes pain during urination, Watkins said.

“It is a treatable disease,” he said. The treatment includes two antibiotics.

“Our policy is to treat all sexual partners,” Watkins said.

The health department advises people “to use some sort of protection. You never know what someone may have.”

The health department provides free condoms to people. There is also no charge for treatment if people don’t have health insurance, Watkins added.

The one good note in the spike in gonorrhea cases is that there wasn’t an accompanying increase in other sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis or HIV/AIDS, Watkins said.

A large number of cases of gonorrhea was men having sex with other men, Watkins said.

Watkins said the county is working more closely with the state to “be more aggressive” in following up on cases. The health department must become detectives of sorts in order to determine the sexual partners of someone with a sexually transmitted disease, and to assure these partners will receive treatment.

“We want people to feel comfortable coming to the health department to be treated,” Watkins said.

Left untreated, gonorrhea can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women and conditions ranging from sterilization to arthritis in men.

