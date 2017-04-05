Cattaraugus County mired at bottom of health rankings

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins was disappointed to discover last week that the county remains mired at the bottom of the annual list of healthy New York counties issued by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Cattaraugus County’s health outcomes ranking was 60 out of 62 New York counties for the second year. Only Sullivan (61) and the Bronx (62) counties were lower. The Allegany County ranking was 39, up from 48 in 2016.

Watkins will outline the results of the national survey undertaken by the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute to members of the county Board of Health at noon today in a meeting at the St. Bonaventure Clubhouse.

One bright spot was that Cattaraugus County was among 47 counties where the premature death rate decreased. That brought the county’s rank up from 60 in 2016 to 54 in the 2017 survey.

Watkins said the survey counts the number of years before age 75 that people died over the previous year. In the latest survey, that added up to 6,900 years, down from 7,400 cases of premature death in the report released last year.

The quality-of-life ranking dropped from 51 in the 2016 report to 60 this year. Respondents to the telephone survey reported a higher incidence of poor physical health and poor mental health days.

Under health behaviors, there were more adult smokers than the statewide average, a higher rate of obesity, lower access to exercise opportunities, more alcohol-related driving deaths and a higher teen birth rate. Despite that, the county’s healthy behavior ranking rose slightly from 58 in 2016 to 55 this year.

The county’s best ranking, 46, in the physical environment category measuring air pollution, drinking water violations, housing problems and long commutes by lone drivers, was a marked improvement from the 2016 rank of 61.

The clinical care ranking dipped 3 from 50 in 2016 to 53 in this report. That measures the uninsured, primary care physicians, dentists, mental health providers and preventable hospital stays. Cattaraugus County has about half the numbers of primary care physicians, dentists and mental health care providers as the statewide average.

In Cattaraugus County, there are 2,020 residents for every primary physician. The state average is 1,200 people for each primary care physician. There are 2,440 people for each dentist as compared to 1,270 people per dentist statewide, and 1,030 people for each mental health care provider compared to 420 to 1 statewide.

Also, under social and economic factors, Cattaraugus County’s rank declined from 46 in 2016 to 50 this year. That measures high school graduation rates, college attendance, unemployment, children in poverty, children in single-parent households, violent crimes and injury deaths.

“It gives us a mixed message about how healthy our county is,” Watkins said. “We have to dive into the reasons why we continue to rank so low. The county’s 60 ranking out of 62 counties is based on health outcomes.”

The 6,900 premature death years included in the 2017 report is far higher than the state average of 5,300 years.

There was a slight improvement in the healthy behaviors ranking of 55 this year as compared to 58 in the 2016 survey.

Watkins said the county Health Department has tailored programs in response to the surveys that have been issued over the past several years.

He noted that four other Western New York counties — Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Orleans — were ranked in the bottom 15 counties in the 2017 survey.

“It’s a mixed message,” Watkins said of the study . “It appears the arrows are pointed up. With time and education, we will move up in the rankings.”

The Health Department has been collaborating with partners from other agencies and community leaders to promote healthier lifestyles.

“That’s why it’s somewhat discouraging to always end up at the bottom,” Watkins said. “We’re pretty much at the end of the line.”

Examples of issues that work to bring down the county’s health ranking are the high percentage of adult smokers and the availability of inexpensive tobacco products on nearby Seneca Nation territories and the low ratio of doctors to the population.

Where you live plays a big part in the rankings, Watkins said. Saratoga, Rockland and Nassau counties are the top three. Socio-economic issues appear to drive the rankings.

“Look at the rural counties,” Watkins said. “It shows the inequities” with urban or wealthy counties.

“There is still a long way to go, but we are moving in the right direction” in response to the surveys, he said.

