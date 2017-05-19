Cattaraugus County road projects coming in under budget

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s summer road projects are coming in under budget estimates, county lawmakers have learned.

“But don’t count all that savings just yet,” Mark Burr, director of engineering, cautioned county lawmakers on Wednesday. “If oil prices go up” so does the prices of asphalt and fuel, which could eat into any savings.

Nevertheless, Burr said total spending on road projects this summer could be more than $2 million below the $15.9 million estimate.

For example, Burr said 22.7 miles of road paving spread across eight projects was estimated to cost $2.1 million, but bids were about $400,000 lower.

Two-inch overlay paving on more than 16 miles of roads on four other projects came in about $300,000 lower than the $2 million estimate.

Another series of five road projects with 2-inch overlays are expected to be closer to the $2.9 million estimate, Burr said.

Crews “got off to a slow start due to the wet weather” over the past few weeks, Burr said. They were making up for that in this week’s warmer, rain-free weather.

The state budget contained an additional $393,000 in Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding. Burr said he expects to come back to the Legislature’s Public Works Committee at a later date with a proposal to use the extra CHIPS money.

“We are very busy going forward,” Burr said. “It’s a pretty active (paving) program” with both county DPW workers and contractors.

A new project Burr urged consideration for was the $135,000 mill and pave project from the Olean city line to the Olean BOCES Center on Dugan Road.

Haskell Road in the town of Portville is in line for 1.6 miles of 2-inch blacktop from Route 417.

“It’s an aggressive program, but I believe we can get most of these (roads) done,” Burr said.

The Public Works paving crew has just completed training on a new paver the county purchased this year, Public Works Commissioner Joseph Pillittere said. Paving is expected to begin using the new paver by the end of the month.

Burr also said the county expects to put the Civil War Memorial and Historic Building up for bid in a week or so.

The preservation group Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation, which has sought to save the building from the wrecking ball, is expected to submit a bid.

Pillittere also reported that among the items collected as trash in the recent cleanup of the Allegheny Reservoir shoreline was a pillbox with a $1 bill inside.

He said it had a “Where’s George” stamp. Checking the bill’s serial number at wheresgeorge.com, Pillittere said it was last reported in Olean, 41 miles up the Allegheny River in 2005.

“It was floating for 11 years, 253 days and eight hours,” the Public Works commissioner said.

The 92 volunteers also collected 55 square yards of trash and donated 736 hours to the cleanup, he said.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)