Cattaraugus County thankful for sales tax extension passage

LITTLE VALLEY — There was a collective sigh of relief from Cattaraugus County officials Thursday when the state Senate and Assembly approved 53 sales tax extenders that were then signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

“I was watching the Senate stream the vote live,” said County Administrator Jack Searles, who also serves as the county budget director. “It was a big deal for every county in the state.”

Cattaraugus County’s authority to collect an additional 1 percent sales tax lapses Nov. 30. It provides about $9.5 million a year that is dedicated to roads and bridges.

The 1 percent sales tax was first enacted more than 30 years ago. Unlike the original 3 percent sales tax, the county does not share any revenue from the 2 percent sales tax.

Searles said in the past, the state legislature has addressed sales tax extender bills at the very end of the session before adjourning. The bill was held hostage by the Assembly where Democrats sought to extend the New York City mayor’s control over the city school system.

“The normal protocol in the past was you pass them as one of the last things before adjourning,” Searles said. “This was a little different than before.” The bundling of bills meant neither would pass in the regular session. That set off some shockwaves for counties.

The New York City issue was the issue cited by the governor cited in bringing state lawmakers back to Albany on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill De Blasio’s authority over the city schools ended at midnight Friday. Searles said, “They needed to do something if that was going to occur in a timely fashion and make the deadline. We greatly appreciate their respective efforts on the sales tax.”

There is somewhat of a bonus for the county, which had requested the usual two-year sales tax extension. The Senate and Assembly agreed to three-year extensions of the sales tax.



“The reality is that I have to start putting my budget for 2018 together in July,” Searles said. Approval of the sales tax extension is one less thing the county administrator has to worry about.

The biggest budget worry is yet to come. “We’re still awaiting what occurs at the federal level for health insurance,” Searles said. “If there are substantial changes in Medicaid it could affect several county departments.”

The county administrator noted that one item being floated is a tax that would come back to counties and be the same amount the county had been paying the state as its share of Medicaid costs. The legislation in the House and Senate would prohibit the state from continuing to pass on Medicaid costs to the counties.

“You want predictability as you enter our budget season,” Searles said. Any federal Medicaid changes probably wouldn’t take effect until calendar year 2019.

“Some departments are heavily dependent on Medicaid” such as the two county nursing homes, Community Services (mental health) and Social Services. “Any Medicaid changes will reverberate through a number of different departments.”

The question is, Searles said, “How do you predict how it will impact the county? You are kind of left at the moment scratching your head and wondering.”

Searles said come August and September, “we will be projecting a best estimate” of the impact as county officials work on the budget. “That is certainly an item we are keeping our eye on.”

There’s another element of the county budget puzzle — the state’s 2 percent property tax cap.

The 2 percent tax cap is a misnomer. It’s a 2 percent cap on the tax levy or a cap based on the Consumer Price Index or CPI, whichever is less.

While the state hasn’t issued the 2018 local property tax targets yet, Searles expects it to be more than 1 percent, but well below 2 percent.

One positive budget issue is two utility projects — an electrical station in Humphrey and a natural gas compression station in Hinsdale — will come onto the tax rolls and add to the county’s taxable property.

The new state Retirement System rates may also affect the tax cap.

Searles noted that the two multi-million utility projects will affect the amount of county sales tax Humphrey and Hinsdale will receive next year. Sales tax generated outside the cities of Olean and Salamanca are divided among the towns based on the full market value by municipality.

It will change the proportion of the sales tax each municipality receives — including a positive bounce for Hinsdale and Humphrey, Searles said.

