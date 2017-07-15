Cattaraugus County’s top law enforcement officers are unopposed

Cattaraugus County’s two top law enforcement officers are unopposed for re-election in the fall.

Nominating petitions for District Attorney Lori P. Rieman and Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb were filed earlier this week at the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.

Rieman’s name will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines in the Nov. 7 election. The district attorney is seeking re-election to a third four-year term.

Whitcomb, who was cross-endorsed by Democrats, was also endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. Whitcomb became acting sheriff after the death of Sheriff Dennis B.John Aug. 18, 2009. He was elected to a full four-year term in the fall of 2013.

In the other countywide election, Coroner Kevin M. O’Rourke of Salamanca, the Republican incumbent, is being challenged by Dr. Elwyn C. Clark, an Olean Democrat. O’Rourke is also on the Independence party line, and Clark is on the Conservative line.

