Chelsea Lyons sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for heroin overdose death

LITTLE VALLEY — The young daughter of Matthew Harper stood in Cattaraugus County Court Monday afternoon, sobbing as she read from a piece of paper. She said her father would never teach her how to drive, see her graduate high school or walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

She did all this while standing just a few feet away from the woman she and her family hold responsible for his death.

“I will never have a complete family because Chelsea Lyons has destroyed everything that I once knew and loved,” Leyna Harper said while a tearful Lyons, who supplied Matthew Harper with a fatal, fentanyl-laced dose of heroin last year, stood just down the table. “She not only took my father’s life, she destroyed the life of an 11-year-old girl who had dreams about her future which always included her father.”

County Judge Ronald Ploetz heard emotional pleas from Matthew Harper’s daughter and wife, as well as Lyons herself, before sentencing Lyons to state prison time in what was the first time a drug seller was convicted of a user’s death in Cattaraugus County.

Lyons, 27, will serve one to three years for criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony; one year plus one year post-release supervision for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and one year for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The sentences will run concurrently.

One to three years was the maximum for the homicide charge.

“I think for what you’ve done here, you’re going to be out of prison a lot quicker than most people would be,” Ploetz told Lyons, “and you’re definitely going to be done with your punishment a lot quicker than the victim’s family.”

Matthew Harper’s widow, Kathleen Harper, said in her statement that her husband was introduced to heroin through an affair with Lyons — an affair she discovered in the summer of 2014. Kathleen Harper said her husband entered a rehabilitation facility later that year and — after coming home six months later — was clean, went back to school and repaired their marriage. She said he was a few months from getting his degree and had plans to open a computer repair shop when he overdosed Feb. 24, 2016, at Lyons’ house.

“He was a wonderful friend to everyone and a devoted father,” she said in her statement. “He was not perfect. He made mistakes, but he did not deserve the ending of his story to be like this.”

Matthew Harper’s family did not wish to make any further comment to the Olean Times Herald.

According to both prosecutors and the defense, Lyons and 42-year-old Matthew Harper took the same heroin together that night. Prosecutors said Lyons was responsible for Matthew Harper’s overdose because she bought the heroin and sold him his portion. She was one of three Olean women charged in August for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to three users who later died, the first time in the county. The other two women, Danee Ellis and Maria Jimerson, had their homicide charges dismissed.

District Attorney Lori Rieman said prosecutors could prove Lyons likely knew the drugs were dangerous.

“She’s an experienced drug user and used it,” Rieman told the Times Herald after sentencing. “She should know somebody who’s been in rehab for six months and clean isn’t going to react the same. (Matthew Harper) would no longer have a tolerance and it would be much stronger on him.”

Matthew Albert, Lyons’ Buffalo-based attorney, argued his client and Matthew Harper made “awful choices” together, and that the only difference between them is that one of them died that night.

“She just happened to know the (dealer). That’s it. So he called her to get some. She said, ‘Yeah, I’ll call the guy,’ and that was that,” he told the Times Herald. “I think that’s a little different from somebody flooding this stuff all around town knowing how dangerous and potent it is, and then walking away from a couple dead bodies. That’s not what my client did whatsoever.”

After hearing from both the victim’s daughter and wife, an emotional Lyons apologized for her role in the death but also defended herself.

“It was heroin that took his life — it wasn’t me. I shouldn’t have helped make it available to him,” she said. “I’m so sorry for what happened. I had no malicious intent. I didn’t know that (the drugs) were going to hurt him. I had no financial gain. I was getting high with my friend.”

While arguing his client should not receive prison time, Albert suggested Lyons could redeem herself by speaking out against the drug trade just as Kathleen Harper stated she wants to advocate for charging dealers with homicide.

That suggestion caused Rieman to shake her head in the courtroom. She told the Times Herald Lyons has had more opportunities to turn her life around than most defendants she prosecutes.

“She needs to deal with her own issues before she can do anything like that,” Rieman said. “I just thought that was kind of ironic because she’s done absolutely nothing to separate herself from that world or to get treatment.”

Rieman also interjected when Lyons mentioned the affect her sentence would have on her young children, telling Ploetz that Lyons’ children do not live with her and are being raised by another family member. Albert said his client still has an active role in her children’s lives and wants to have custody of them again.

Ploetz discredited many of the defense’s arguments, including that Lyons is getting sober, her addiction struggles were the result of being prescribed opiates after a severe car accident 11 years ago and that she was not a drug dealer.

Looking at pre-sentencing investigation documents, he cited Lyons’ own admissions that she used heroin as recently as three months ago and started using alcohol and marijuana at the age of 12, before the accident. He also directly quoted her as saying: “If I can get something for $100 and then give it off for $150, why wouldn’t I do that and make a couple bucks?”

“I read a lot of these reports, and I can only read this as you have decided that your drug use was more important than anything else,” he said.

Albert asked Ploetz if Lyons could serve her sentence at Willard Drug Treatment Campus, a specialized state prison. Ploetz said he would not tell the state Department of Corrections where to place Lyons, who had been free but was immediately taken into Cattaraugus County Jail after sentencing. Rieman said Lyons could be there for about a week before going to prison.

Rieman, noting it’s extremely rare for drug dealers to be convicted for user deaths, especially in New York state, said her office is prepared to charge more dealers.

“I think hopefully it sends out a strong message to drug dealers that we’re going to do whatever we can to seek justice when they sell drugs to somebody and it hurts them or results in their death,” she said.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)