Chess helps East View Elementary School students with critical thinking skills

OLEAN — East View Elementary School students have been improving their critical thinking skills the last few months with the help of knights, rooks, kings and queens.

Second-graders spend time playing chess each week as part of East View’s 27-year-old Partnership in Education program with Cutco Cutlery Corp. C.J. Mackey, one of about six Cutco employees who tutor students an hour a week, introduced the game to his students earlier this spring.

“Just the critical thinking that goes into it is really the biggest benefit we can see the students having,” said East View Principal Brian Crawford. “The ability to think ahead, cause and effect, sequencing, those are all higher level skills that kids are learning from (Mackey’s) chess club.”

Mackey, a Cutco engineer, thought about introducing chess to the second-grade classroom he was assigned to after watching students play games on iPads.

“I really didn’t feel like I was adding a whole lot of value to the tutoring experience just by watching them play games,” he said. “So I said, ‘You know what, I learned how to play chess when I was in fourth grade, maybe that would be a good thing to teach.’”

A group of about four or five students at a time will sit around the chessboard, often competing against each other with Mackey coaching both teams. Students strategize and debate their next move, and often yell with excitement when they capture an opponent’s piece.

Several studies have shown playing chess improves students’ algebra, geometry, spatial reasoning and reading. America’s Foundation for Chess, based in Washington, has an online chess education program, First Move, targeted to second- and third-grade students.

“It tests their memory to just be able to remember what all the pieces do. There’s 16 different pieces on the board that they have to figure out how to use,” Mackey said. “There’s also been studies done that say that that kind of thinking not only improves their computational abilities in math, but just their focus in general.”

Mackey has taught students what each piece does and how it moves, as well as other basic principles of the game. However, he said students have some trouble remembering the point of the game is to checkmate the king.

“I tell them I could beat you without capturing a single piece, and it doesn’t always work because they get excited,” Mackey said with a laugh. “They’re still very much excited when they take a piece, not realizing, I don’t think, entirely that that’s not the point of the game.”

Still, the Cutco engineer and tutor said students enjoy thinking strategically, competing against their classmates and playing a game that’s not on a computer.

Mackey said he’s wishes he started showing students chess at the beginning of the school year and that he’s looking forward to continuing chess club with a new group of second-graders next school year.

Crawford said he’s gotten at least one positive phone call from a parent, who was thrilled that her son was trying to play chess at home and that the game presented a stimulating challenge for him.

“I’m excited to see it grow,” he said of the chess program. “Sometimes great things start really small like this.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)