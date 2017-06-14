City of Olean aims for $10 million revitalization grant

OLEAN — The city is throwing its hat into the ring for a $10 million state revitalization grant.

The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to apply for the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a program which plans to award $100 million between 10 community projects statewide this year.

If successful, it would be one of the largest grants ever received by the city, dwarfing the $6 million received for the North Union Street reconstruction, officials said during a public involvement session before the application was authorized.

“As you know, our governor loves competitions,” Aiello said. “This puts us in the competition with several other communities … this brings us the opportunity to bring Olean back.”

Aiello credited Mary George, the city’s community development program coordinator, and her staff with turning around the application in three weeks. The deadline for the application is 4 p.m. today, or about 22 hours after the council approved the application.

In 2016, Jamestown received the award for the Western New York Economic Development Council area, with Aiello noting that “that’s one less community that we’ll be competing against.”

The area included in the grant proposal covers from Olean General Hospital in the north to the Allegheny River in the south, from Franchot Park in the east to about Seventh Street in the west, George said.

“The area is a little larger than it was last year,” she said.

Several project ideas are included in the grant, George said, but not all could be made public due to confidentiality agreements with private firms. The list includes, but not limited to:

n Redevelopment of the former Manufacturers Hanover building;

n Funding for business incubator projects with Olean Business Development;

n Expanding downtown theater options for community groups and performances;

n Improving pedestrian access to Lincoln Park;

n a park across Front Street from Olean General Hospital.

In addition to the $10 million award, Aiello said the city could also be eligible for more than $2 million in assistance through the Buffalo Billion initiative.

The only community member to speak during the hearing was John Sayegh, vice president of the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus, who praised the city for going after the grant.

Jamestown was successful last year, Sayegh said, because “they were able to show that the projects they proposed … they could become a destination,” and he encouraged the city to move ahead with the application.

Sayegh added that JCC would be willing to work with the city to upgrade the Cutco Theater on campus, which could help make Olean a destination.

While the theater is often used for JCC purposes, “it’s is underutilized for many reasons,” he said, adding a lack of off-stage space needed for makeup, wardrobe and props for theater productions and musical performances means the current setup is “not conducive really to those kind of performances.”

Sayegh said he has been in contact with Olean Community Theatre, and “they would like to conduct more performances in the downtown area.”

