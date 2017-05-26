City of Olean talks residential inspections for first time in years

OLEAN — Olean Common Council held its first major discussion in years on requiring periodic inspections of rental units, but discussions are far from over.

The meeting Wednesday in the police training room of the Olean Municipal Building was the first time the latest possibility of the ordinance, proposed by Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, was discussed at length, and no decisions were made other than to continue discussion.

“One of the biggest complaints we get as aldermen — it’s about blight, it’s about the craphole apartment down the street that is blighted,” said Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, president of the council, with the other aldermen agreeing that there are many properties currently up for rent that do not meet basic safety levels that are mandated in many other municipalities.

Current city code enforcement is based on complaints — unlike many upstate communities, including the village of Allegany and the city of Hornell, no set schedule of safety inspections are in place and no certificate of occupancy is issued for residential properties in Olean.

“They have inspection schemes like these to make sure they meet the bare minimum,” city attorney Nick DiCerbo said. “Some cities are using this to address the blight problem.”

City officials have long recognized the need for inspections.

“What is wrong with our current law? You could have a nuclear reactor in the middle of Olean and we can’t do anything about it,” said Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6.

City officials have estimated between 3 and 5 percent of the city’s roughly 6,000 properties are unsuitable for habitation.

Under the first draft of the ordinance, DiCerbo said one- and two-unit properties, including owner-occupied homes and commercial properties, would be inspected biannually, three-unit properties inspected annually and properties with four or more units would see individual units inspected at every vacancy.

“A lot of (other cities) will say one- or two-family homes only need a certificate of occupancy when the property is sold,” DiCerbo said, adding the aldermen will need to decide on the frequency of inspections.

The inspections will not be intended to throw up roadblocks to ownership or rental, DiCerbo and Doughterty said, with the city attorney adding that from his private practice he has only seen one or two property sales fall through in the last 30 years in Allegany from failed inspections.

“A lot of people don’t know about these things (that are required) — a lot of people don’t know you have to have a vent on your furnace,” said Dougherty, adding simple checks for items like smoke detectors can be done quickly. “It’s stuff the good landlords are already doing.”

Feedback on similar measures in the past has been negative from a vocal group of landlords.

“We were almost tarred and feathered and run out of town,” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, who as mayor pushed for the ordinance.

“Councils in the past have been afraid to do this,” Gonzalez said, telling his fellow aldermen, “you have to decide if you want to do what is right or get re-elected.”

The cost, under the draft ordinance, would be around $50 for an inspection, with a free re-inspection if the first inspection results in a failure and the owner brings the unit back into compliance.

The rate of inspection was discussed, with John Crawford, I-Ward 5, recommending an annual inspection for all properties to level the playing field.

However, the burden will not be entirely on the landlord — as written, the draft would penalize tenants who move into uninspected units.

“Making the tenants responsible is an important component of this,” Dougherty said, adding tenants who have trash piled up and refuse to dispose of it currently cannot be punished, with the fine going to the landlord.

“Nobody is accountable,” Smith said. “Why is there a certain group of people exempt from accountability?”

And while aldermen said some tenants could be caught unaware, those looking for homes would catch on.

“When you start having tenants going into court, word will spread and the first thing people will ask is, ‘Do you have a certificate of occupancy?’” Gonzalez said.

DiCerbo noted the inspections — and those who fail — would be public records and could be posted on the city’s website the same as those who owe back water and sewer fees. That list could be used by potential tenants seeking good landlords, as well as to check inspection status before moving into a new apartment.

But a major hurdle will be enforcement, Dougherty said, as the city only has one full-time inspector in the codes office.

If all 6,000 city properties were inspected annually, it would take about 24 inspections a day for every work day in a calendar year to do the job. However, at $50 per inspection, about $300,000 would be generated, which could be used for salaries.

Dougherty said two full-time employees, or four part-time employees, could put a serious dent in the blight problem in the city.

“If you’ve got two or more people up there solving blight problems, like Scooby-Doo and gang, and in turn brings in more funds — I see it as a snowball for good,” Dougherty said, with all funds from inspections and fines being driven into supporting the code enforcement.

